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O-Glycosidation Selective reaction at the anomeric position of monosaccharides in acid, forming an acetal with an R group attached to oxygen. Monosaccharide Simple sugar molecule capable of undergoing selective reactions at its anomeric position under acidic conditions. Anomeric Position Carbon in a sugar ring where unique reactivity allows formation of acetals, leading to glycoside creation. O-Glycoside Acetal product formed when an R group is attached to the anomeric oxygen of a monosaccharide. Acetal Functional group with two OR groups bonded to the same carbon, resulting from glycosidation at the anomeric carbon. Fischer Glycosidation Acid-catalyzed process similar to Fischer esterification, converting a sugar's anomeric alcohol into an O-glycoside. Fischer Esterification Classic acid-catalyzed reaction forming esters from carboxylic acids and alcohols, analogous to glycosidation. Beta-D-Glucopyranose Common cyclic form of glucose used as a starting material in O-glycosidation reactions. Oxocarbenium Cation Resonance-stabilized intermediate with a positive charge, crucial for the specificity of glycosidation at the anomeric position. Resonance Structure Alternative electron arrangements that stabilize intermediates like the oxocarbenium cation during glycosidation. Alpha Anomer Stereoisomer of a glycoside where the OR group at the anomeric carbon is trans to the CH2OH group. Beta Anomer Stereoisomer of a glycoside where the OR group at the anomeric carbon is cis to the CH2OH group. Mutarotation Equilibration process between alpha and beta anomers, resulting in a mixture of glycoside stereoisomers. Acid Catalyst Substance that donates protons to initiate and accelerate the glycosidation reaction at the anomeric position. Leaving Group Atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during the formation of the oxocarbenium cation in glycosidation.
Glycoside definitions
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Glycoside
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