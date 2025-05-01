O-Glycosidation Selective reaction at the anomeric position of monosaccharides in acid, forming an acetal with an R group attached to oxygen.

Monosaccharide Simple sugar molecule capable of undergoing selective reactions at its anomeric position under acidic conditions.

Anomeric Position Carbon in a sugar ring where unique reactivity allows formation of acetals, leading to glycoside creation.

O-Glycoside Acetal product formed when an R group is attached to the anomeric oxygen of a monosaccharide.

Acetal Functional group with two OR groups bonded to the same carbon, resulting from glycosidation at the anomeric carbon.

Fischer Glycosidation Acid-catalyzed process similar to Fischer esterification, converting a sugar's anomeric alcohol into an O-glycoside.