What is the key reaction of monosaccharides in acidic conditions called? The key reaction is called O-glycosidation, which selectively occurs at the anomeric position to form O-glycosides.

At which position does O-glycosidation occur in monosaccharides? O-glycosidation occurs selectively at the anomeric position of monosaccharides.

What type of functional group is formed at the anomeric carbon during O-glycosidation? An acetal functional group is formed at the anomeric carbon, specifically called an O-glycoside.

What are the typical reactants used in the O-glycosidation of beta-D-glucopyranose? The typical reactants are beta-D-glucopyranose, an alcohol (ROH), and acid.

What is the first mechanistic step in O-glycosidation? The first step is protonation of the anomeric alcohol to create a good leaving group.

What intermediate is formed after elimination of water in the O-glycosidation mechanism? An oxocarbenium cation intermediate is formed after water is eliminated.