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What is the key reaction of monosaccharides in acidic conditions called? The key reaction is called O-glycosidation, which selectively occurs at the anomeric position to form O-glycosides. At which position does O-glycosidation occur in monosaccharides? O-glycosidation occurs selectively at the anomeric position of monosaccharides. What type of functional group is formed at the anomeric carbon during O-glycosidation? An acetal functional group is formed at the anomeric carbon, specifically called an O-glycoside. What are the typical reactants used in the O-glycosidation of beta-D-glucopyranose? The typical reactants are beta-D-glucopyranose, an alcohol (ROH), and acid. What is the first mechanistic step in O-glycosidation? The first step is protonation of the anomeric alcohol to create a good leaving group. What intermediate is formed after elimination of water in the O-glycosidation mechanism? An oxocarbenium cation intermediate is formed after water is eliminated. Why does O-glycosidation only occur at the anomeric position? It only occurs at the anomeric position because only this position can form a resonance-stabilized oxocarbenium cation intermediate. What is the role of the alcohol (ROH) in the O-glycosidation reaction? The alcohol acts as a nucleophile, attacking the oxocarbenium cation to form the glycosidic bond. What mixture of products is typically obtained from O-glycosidation? A mixture of alpha and beta anomers is obtained due to mutarotation and equilibrium. What is the similarity between O-glycosidation and Fischer esterification? Both are acid-catalyzed reactions that proceed through a reversible intermediate and involve oxygen-containing compounds. What is the significance of the resonance structures of the oxocarbenium cation? The resonance structures stabilize the cation, making the reaction possible only at the anomeric position. What is the final step in the O-glycosidation mechanism? The final step is deprotonation by the conjugate base to yield the O-glycoside product. What is the general outcome of O-glycosidation in terms of functional groups? The outcome is the formation of an acetal (O-glycoside) at the anomeric carbon. Why can't O-glycosidation occur at positions other than the anomeric carbon? Other positions lack the adjacent oxygen needed to form the resonance-stabilized oxocarbenium cation. What is the structural feature that distinguishes an O-glycoside from other acetals? An O-glycoside has an R group attached specifically to the oxygen at the anomeric position of a monosaccharide.
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