Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair, enabling bond breaking in substitution reactions.

Substitution Reaction A process where one atom or group replaces another, requiring a departing group to make space for the new bond.

Electrophile A species lacking an empty orbital, necessitating bond breaking for new bond formation.

Conjugate Base A species formed after an acid donates a proton, valued for its stability after gaining electrons.

Element Effect A trend using periodic table position to predict how well an atom stabilizes extra electrons after bond breaking.

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's tendency to attract electrons, influencing its ability to stabilize negative charge.