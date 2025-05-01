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Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair, enabling bond breaking in substitution reactions. Substitution Reaction A process where one atom or group replaces another, requiring a departing group to make space for the new bond. Electrophile A species lacking an empty orbital, necessitating bond breaking for new bond formation. Conjugate Base A species formed after an acid donates a proton, valued for its stability after gaining electrons. Element Effect A trend using periodic table position to predict how well an atom stabilizes extra electrons after bond breaking. Electronegativity A measure of an atom's tendency to attract electrons, influencing its ability to stabilize negative charge. Size Trend A periodic trend where larger atoms more easily accommodate extra electrons, enhancing stability. Iodine A halogen considered among the best at stabilizing extra electrons, making it a top departing group. Inductive Effect An influence where electron-withdrawing atoms stabilize negative charge through sigma bonds. Resonance Effect A stabilizing factor where electron delocalization across multiple atoms spreads out negative charge. Acidity A property reflecting how easily a molecule donates a proton, linked to the stability of its conjugate base. Stability A measure of how well a species tolerates extra electrons after bond cleavage, crucial for departing groups. Negative Charge An excess of electrons on an atom or group, whose stabilization is key for effective bond departure.
Good Leaving Groups definitions
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