Skip to main content
Back

Good Leaving Groups definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with an electron pair, enabling bond breaking in substitution reactions.
  • Substitution Reaction
    A process where one atom or group replaces another, requiring a departing group to make space for the new bond.
  • Electrophile
    A species lacking an empty orbital, necessitating bond breaking for new bond formation.
  • Conjugate Base
    A species formed after an acid donates a proton, valued for its stability after gaining electrons.
  • Element Effect
    A trend using periodic table position to predict how well an atom stabilizes extra electrons after bond breaking.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's tendency to attract electrons, influencing its ability to stabilize negative charge.
  • Size Trend
    A periodic trend where larger atoms more easily accommodate extra electrons, enhancing stability.
  • Iodine
    A halogen considered among the best at stabilizing extra electrons, making it a top departing group.
  • Inductive Effect
    An influence where electron-withdrawing atoms stabilize negative charge through sigma bonds.
  • Resonance Effect
    A stabilizing factor where electron delocalization across multiple atoms spreads out negative charge.
  • Acidity
    A property reflecting how easily a molecule donates a proton, linked to the stability of its conjugate base.
  • Stability
    A measure of how well a species tolerates extra electrons after bond cleavage, crucial for departing groups.
  • Negative Charge
    An excess of electrons on an atom or group, whose stabilization is key for effective bond departure.