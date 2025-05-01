Chemical Shift Numerical value in ppm indicating how shielded or deshielded a proton is relative to a reference compound in NMR.

Deshielding Effect where electron withdrawal by nearby groups exposes a proton, causing its NMR signal to appear at a higher ppm.

Shielding Condition where electron density around a proton protects it, resulting in a lower ppm value in NMR.

TMS Reference compound in proton NMR, assigned a chemical shift of 0 ppm for calibration.

Alkane Hydrocarbon group with protons showing the lowest chemical shifts, typically around 1-2 ppm due to high shielding.

Alkyne Hydrocarbon with a triple bond, with proton signals appearing at 2.5-3 ppm in NMR.