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Chemical Shift Numerical value in ppm indicating how shielded or deshielded a proton is relative to a reference compound in NMR. Deshielding Effect where electron withdrawal by nearby groups exposes a proton, causing its NMR signal to appear at a higher ppm. Shielding Condition where electron density around a proton protects it, resulting in a lower ppm value in NMR. TMS Reference compound in proton NMR, assigned a chemical shift of 0 ppm for calibration. Alkane Hydrocarbon group with protons showing the lowest chemical shifts, typically around 1-2 ppm due to high shielding. Alkyne Hydrocarbon with a triple bond, with proton signals appearing at 2.5-3 ppm in NMR. ZCH Group Proton attached to a carbon next to an electronegative atom or group, causing shifts between 2-4 ppm. Alkene Hydrocarbon with a double bond, with proton signals in the 4.5-6 ppm range due to moderate deshielding. Benzene Ring Aromatic system where protons resonate at 6-8 ppm, reflecting significant deshielding from ring currents. Aldehyde Functional group with a proton adjacent to a carbonyl, producing a signal at 9-10 ppm due to strong deshielding. Carboxylic Acid Functional group with the most deshielded proton, resonating at 10-13 ppm in NMR. Electronegative Group Atom or group that withdraws electron density, increasing the chemical shift of nearby protons. Substitution Degree to which an alkane carbon is bonded to other carbons, affecting its proton's chemical shift. Alkyl Halide Compound where a halogen is bonded to an alkane carbon, causing proton shifts that vary with halogen electronegativity. Alcohol Functional group with a broad NMR shift range (1-5 ppm), making its proton signals less diagnostic.
H NMR Table definitions
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H NMR Table
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
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1H NMR:Spin-Splitting (N + 1) Rule
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