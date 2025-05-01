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What does the chemical shift in proton NMR indicate about a proton's environment? It indicates how deshielded a proton is, with higher shifts meaning more deshielding due to electronegative groups pulling electrons away. What is the reference compound for chemical shifts in H NMR, and what is its chemical shift value? Tetramethylsilane (TMS) is the reference, and its chemical shift is defined as 0 ppm. What is the typical chemical shift range for protons in alkanes? Alkane protons typically appear in the 1-2 ppm range. How does the substitution of an alkane affect its chemical shift? More substituted alkanes have higher chemical shifts; tertiary alkanes are around 1.8 ppm, secondary around 1.4 ppm, and primary around 1.1 ppm. What is the chemical shift range for protons on alkynes (triple bonds)? Alkyne protons typically appear between 2.5 and 3 ppm. How do electronegative groups (Z) next to a proton affect its chemical shift? Electronegative groups increase the chemical shift, with the exact value depending on the group's electronegativity. What chemical shift is typical for protons next to fluorine or oxygen? Protons next to fluorine or oxygen usually appear around 4 ppm. What is the chemical shift range for alcohol and amine protons, and why is it considered less useful? Alcohol and amine protons appear between 1 and 5 ppm, but this range is so broad that it is not very useful for precise identification. What is the chemical shift range for alkene (double bond) protons? Alkene protons typically appear between 4.5 and 6 ppm. Where do benzene ring protons typically appear in the H NMR spectrum? Benzene ring protons appear in the 6-8 ppm range. What is the chemical shift range for aldehyde protons? Aldehyde protons typically appear between 9 and 10 ppm. What is the chemical shift range for carboxylic acid protons? Carboxylic acid protons appear between 10 and 13 ppm. How do nitrogen and iodine as neighboring atoms affect the chemical shift of a proton? Protons next to nitrogen or iodine typically appear around 3 ppm, with iodine being the least shifted among the halides. What is the general trend for chemical shifts as the electronegativity of neighboring groups increases? As the electronegativity of neighboring groups increases, the chemical shift increases (moves downfield). Why are the chemical shifts for alcohols and amines considered 'useless' for structure determination? Because their shifts span a wide range (1-5 ppm), making it difficult to identify them precisely based on chemical shift alone.
H NMR Table quiz
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H NMR Table
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