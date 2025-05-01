Halogenation Addition of a diatomic halogen to a double bond, yielding anti vicinal dihalides without carbocation intermediates.

Vicinal Dihalide A compound with two halogen atoms attached to adjacent carbons, resulting from anti addition across a double bond.

Halonium Ion A three-membered ring intermediate with a halogen atom bridging two carbons, distributing positive charge.

Anti Addition A process where substituents add to opposite sides of a double bond, leading to products with trans stereochemistry.

Backside Attack A nucleophilic approach from the side opposite the leaving group, characteristic of SN2 mechanisms in ring opening.

SN2 Mechanism A concerted substitution process where bond formation and bond breaking occur simultaneously, leading to inversion.