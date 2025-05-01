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Halogenation definitions

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  • Halogenation
    Addition of a diatomic halogen to a double bond, yielding anti vicinal dihalides without carbocation intermediates.
  • Vicinal Dihalide
    A compound with two halogen atoms attached to adjacent carbons, resulting from anti addition across a double bond.
  • Halonium Ion
    A three-membered ring intermediate with a halogen atom bridging two carbons, distributing positive charge.
  • Anti Addition
    A process where substituents add to opposite sides of a double bond, leading to products with trans stereochemistry.
  • Backside Attack
    A nucleophilic approach from the side opposite the leaving group, characteristic of SN2 mechanisms in ring opening.
  • SN2 Mechanism
    A concerted substitution process where bond formation and bond breaking occur simultaneously, leading to inversion.
  • Enantiomer
    One of a pair of stereoisomers that are non-superimposable mirror images, formed in equal amounts in this reaction.
  • Racemic Mixture
    A 1:1 mixture of two enantiomers, resulting from equal formation of both stereoisomers during the reaction.
  • Carbocation
    A positively charged carbon species, notably absent in this mechanism, preventing rearrangements.
  • Polarizability
    The ease with which an electron cloud can be distorted, making halogens susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
  • Electrophile
    A species that accepts electrons, such as a partially positive halogen in the initial step of halogenation.
  • Solvent
    A medium like CCl4 or CH2Cl2, inert and polar, facilitating the reaction without participating chemically.
  • Chiral Center
    A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to stereoisomer formation in the product.
  • Three-Membered Ring
    A strained cyclic intermediate formed during halogenation, later opened by nucleophilic attack.
  • Partial Positive Charge
    A region of electron deficiency within the halonium ion, influencing the site of nucleophilic attack.