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Halogenation Addition of a diatomic halogen to a double bond, yielding anti vicinal dihalides without carbocation intermediates. Vicinal Dihalide A compound with two halogen atoms attached to adjacent carbons, resulting from anti addition across a double bond. Halonium Ion A three-membered ring intermediate with a halogen atom bridging two carbons, distributing positive charge. Anti Addition A process where substituents add to opposite sides of a double bond, leading to products with trans stereochemistry. Backside Attack A nucleophilic approach from the side opposite the leaving group, characteristic of SN2 mechanisms in ring opening. SN2 Mechanism A concerted substitution process where bond formation and bond breaking occur simultaneously, leading to inversion. Enantiomer One of a pair of stereoisomers that are non-superimposable mirror images, formed in equal amounts in this reaction. Racemic Mixture A 1:1 mixture of two enantiomers, resulting from equal formation of both stereoisomers during the reaction. Carbocation A positively charged carbon species, notably absent in this mechanism, preventing rearrangements. Polarizability The ease with which an electron cloud can be distorted, making halogens susceptible to nucleophilic attack. Electrophile A species that accepts electrons, such as a partially positive halogen in the initial step of halogenation. Solvent A medium like CCl4 or CH2Cl2, inert and polar, facilitating the reaction without participating chemically. Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to stereoisomer formation in the product. Three-Membered Ring A strained cyclic intermediate formed during halogenation, later opened by nucleophilic attack. Partial Positive Charge A region of electron deficiency within the halonium ion, influencing the site of nucleophilic attack.
Halogenation definitions
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Halogenation
10. Addition Reactions
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10. Addition Reactions
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 1 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 2 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 3 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 4 of 4
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