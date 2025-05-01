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What is halogenation in the context of organic chemistry? Halogenation is the addition of a diatomic halogen to a double bond, resulting in anti vicinal dihalides. What type of intermediate is formed during the halogenation of alkenes? A three-membered halonium ion bridge is formed as the intermediate. What does the term 'vicinal' mean in the context of dihalides? 'Vicinal' means that the two halogen atoms are attached to adjacent carbon atoms (1,2-relationship). Does halogenation of alkenes involve carbocation rearrangements? No, there are no carbocation rearrangements because a carbocation is not formed in this mechanism. Is Markovnikov's rule relevant in halogenation reactions? No, Markovnikov's rule does not apply because two identical halogen atoms are added. What is the stereochemistry of the product in halogenation reactions? The products are anti, meaning the two halogen atoms add to opposite sides of the double bond. What is the role of solvents like CCl4 or CH2Cl2 in halogenation? These solvents are inert and do not participate in the reaction; they simply help the reaction proceed. How does the double bond interact with the diatomic halogen during halogenation? The double bond attacks the partially positive halogen, initiating the reaction and forming the halonium ion. What is a halonium ion? A halonium ion is a three-membered ring intermediate containing a halogen atom and two carbons. How does the halide ion (X-) attack the halonium ion? The halide ion attacks from the backside (SN2 mechanism), opening the three-membered ring. Why are anti products formed in halogenation? Anti products are formed because the backside attack opens the strained three-membered ring, placing the halogens on opposite sides. What determines which carbon the halide ion attacks in the halonium ion? The halide ion attacks the more substituted carbon, which stabilizes positive charge better. What is the outcome regarding enantiomers in halogenation of alkenes? Two enantiomers are produced in equal amounts, resulting in a racemic mixture. What happens to the three-membered ring during the halogenation mechanism? The ring is broken open by the backside attack of the halide ion, leading to anti addition. What is the general result of halogenation of a simple alkene? The general result is the formation of a vicinal dihalide with anti stereochemistry.
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