What is halogenation in the context of organic chemistry? Halogenation is the addition of a diatomic halogen to a double bond, resulting in anti vicinal dihalides.

What type of intermediate is formed during the halogenation of alkenes? A three-membered halonium ion bridge is formed as the intermediate.

What does the term 'vicinal' mean in the context of dihalides? 'Vicinal' means that the two halogen atoms are attached to adjacent carbon atoms (1,2-relationship).

Does halogenation of alkenes involve carbocation rearrangements? No, there are no carbocation rearrangements because a carbocation is not formed in this mechanism.

Is Markovnikov's rule relevant in halogenation reactions? No, Markovnikov's rule does not apply because two identical halogen atoms are added.

What is the stereochemistry of the product in halogenation reactions? The products are anti, meaning the two halogen atoms add to opposite sides of the double bond.