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Hammond Postulate definitions

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  • Hammond Postulate
    A principle stating that a transition state's structure resembles the highest energy species on a free energy diagram.
  • Transition State
    A point of maximum energy connecting higher and lower energy species during a chemical reaction.
  • Free Energy Diagram
    A graphical representation showing energy changes of reactants, products, and transition states during a reaction.
  • Early Transition State
    A high-energy configuration that closely resembles the reactants in structure and energy.
  • Late Transition State
    A high-energy configuration that closely resembles the products in structure and energy.
  • Reactants
    The starting chemical species in a reaction, often compared to transition states for structural similarity.
  • Products
    The resulting chemical species after a reaction, sometimes closely mirrored by the transition state.
  • Energy Barrier
    The energy difference between reactants and the transition state, representing the minimum energy needed for reaction.
  • Highest Energy Point
    The peak on a free energy diagram, corresponding to the transition state of a reaction.
  • Species
    Any distinct chemical entity, such as reactants, products, or intermediates, involved in a reaction.
  • Reagents
    Substances present at the start of a reaction, whose structure may be reflected in an early transition state.
  • Structural Resemblance
    The degree to which a transition state mimics the geometry or features of reactants or products.