Hammond Postulate A principle stating that a transition state's structure resembles the highest energy species on a free energy diagram.

Transition State A point of maximum energy connecting higher and lower energy species during a chemical reaction.

Free Energy Diagram A graphical representation showing energy changes of reactants, products, and transition states during a reaction.

Early Transition State A high-energy configuration that closely resembles the reactants in structure and energy.

Late Transition State A high-energy configuration that closely resembles the products in structure and energy.

Reactants The starting chemical species in a reaction, often compared to transition states for structural similarity.