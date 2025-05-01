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Hammond Postulate A principle stating that a transition state's structure resembles the highest energy species on a free energy diagram. Transition State A point of maximum energy connecting higher and lower energy species during a chemical reaction. Free Energy Diagram A graphical representation showing energy changes of reactants, products, and transition states during a reaction. Early Transition State A high-energy configuration that closely resembles the reactants in structure and energy. Late Transition State A high-energy configuration that closely resembles the products in structure and energy. Reactants The starting chemical species in a reaction, often compared to transition states for structural similarity. Products The resulting chemical species after a reaction, sometimes closely mirrored by the transition state. Energy Barrier The energy difference between reactants and the transition state, representing the minimum energy needed for reaction. Highest Energy Point The peak on a free energy diagram, corresponding to the transition state of a reaction. Species Any distinct chemical entity, such as reactants, products, or intermediates, involved in a reaction. Reagents Substances present at the start of a reaction, whose structure may be reflected in an early transition state. Structural Resemblance The degree to which a transition state mimics the geometry or features of reactants or products.
Hammond Postulate definitions
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