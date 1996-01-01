Hemiacetal quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the structural definition of a hemiacetal, and how can you identify a hemiacetal functional group in a molecule?

A hemiacetal is a functional group in which a single carbon atom is bonded to four groups: one hydroxyl group (OH), one alkoxy group (OR), and two other groups (which can be hydrogens or alkyl groups). The key identifying feature is the presence of both an OH and an OR group attached to the same carbon (the geminal position). Hemiacetals are typically only stable in cyclic forms; non-cyclic hemiacetals tend to convert to acetals or revert to the original carbonyl.