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Hofmann Elimination A reaction converting an amine into an alkene by making nitrogen a good leaving group, favoring the least substituted alkene. Exhaustive Methylation A process where an amine undergoes repeated methylation until all hydrogens are replaced, forming a quaternary ammonium ion. Quaternary Ammonium A nitrogen atom bonded to four organic groups, carrying a positive charge, making it an excellent leaving group. Alkyl Halide A compound containing an alkyl group bonded to a halogen, commonly used to methylate amines in this reaction. Silver Oxide A reagent that, in the presence of iodide, generates hydroxide ions to promote elimination in the reaction. Hydroxide Ion A strong base produced in situ that abstracts a beta hydrogen, enabling the elimination to form an alkene. Beta Elimination A process where a base removes a hydrogen from the beta carbon, resulting in the formation of a double bond. Hofmann Product The least substituted alkene formed due to steric effects and antiperiplanar requirements in the elimination. Zaitsev Product The more substituted alkene, typically favored in other eliminations but not in this reaction. Antiperiplanar Geometry A spatial arrangement where the leaving group and the hydrogen being removed are on opposite sides, required for E2 elimination. Newman Projection A visual tool for analyzing conformations around single bonds, used to explain product selectivity in elimination. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a reaction, its quality determines reaction efficiency. E2 Mechanism A one-step elimination where a base removes a proton as the leaving group departs, requiring antiperiplanar alignment. Steric Hindrance A phenomenon where bulky groups impede reactions, influencing the formation of the least substituted alkene. Gauss Interaction A destabilizing interaction between groups in close proximity, influencing the preferred elimination pathway.
Hofmann Elimination definitions
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