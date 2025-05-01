Skip to main content
Back

Hofmann Elimination definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Hofmann Elimination
    A reaction converting an amine into an alkene by making nitrogen a good leaving group, favoring the least substituted alkene.
  • Exhaustive Methylation
    A process where an amine undergoes repeated methylation until all hydrogens are replaced, forming a quaternary ammonium ion.
  • Quaternary Ammonium
    A nitrogen atom bonded to four organic groups, carrying a positive charge, making it an excellent leaving group.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A compound containing an alkyl group bonded to a halogen, commonly used to methylate amines in this reaction.
  • Silver Oxide
    A reagent that, in the presence of iodide, generates hydroxide ions to promote elimination in the reaction.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    A strong base produced in situ that abstracts a beta hydrogen, enabling the elimination to form an alkene.
  • Beta Elimination
    A process where a base removes a hydrogen from the beta carbon, resulting in the formation of a double bond.
  • Hofmann Product
    The least substituted alkene formed due to steric effects and antiperiplanar requirements in the elimination.
  • Zaitsev Product
    The more substituted alkene, typically favored in other eliminations but not in this reaction.
  • Antiperiplanar Geometry
    A spatial arrangement where the leaving group and the hydrogen being removed are on opposite sides, required for E2 elimination.
  • Newman Projection
    A visual tool for analyzing conformations around single bonds, used to explain product selectivity in elimination.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a reaction, its quality determines reaction efficiency.
  • E2 Mechanism
    A one-step elimination where a base removes a proton as the leaving group departs, requiring antiperiplanar alignment.
  • Steric Hindrance
    A phenomenon where bulky groups impede reactions, influencing the formation of the least substituted alkene.
  • Gauss Interaction
    A destabilizing interaction between groups in close proximity, influencing the preferred elimination pathway.