Hofmann Elimination A reaction converting an amine into an alkene by making nitrogen a good leaving group, favoring the least substituted alkene.

Exhaustive Methylation A process where an amine undergoes repeated methylation until all hydrogens are replaced, forming a quaternary ammonium ion.

Quaternary Ammonium A nitrogen atom bonded to four organic groups, carrying a positive charge, making it an excellent leaving group.

Alkyl Halide A compound containing an alkyl group bonded to a halogen, commonly used to methylate amines in this reaction.

Silver Oxide A reagent that, in the presence of iodide, generates hydroxide ions to promote elimination in the reaction.

Hydroxide Ion A strong base produced in situ that abstracts a beta hydrogen, enabling the elimination to form an alkene.