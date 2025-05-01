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What is the main purpose of the first step in the Hofmann elimination reaction? The first step converts the amine into a good leaving group by exhaustive methylation, forming a quaternary ammonium compound. What reagents are typically used in the first step of Hofmann elimination? An amine is reacted with an excess of alkyl halide, usually an alkyl iodide, to methylate the nitrogen. What is the role of silver oxide (Ag2O) in the Hofmann elimination? Silver oxide reacts with iodide ions to generate hydroxide ions, which act as the base for the elimination step. What type of product does the Hofmann elimination favor and why? It favors the least substituted alkene (Hofmann product) due to steric hindrance and the stability of the antiperiplanar transition state. Why can't amines be directly eliminated in the same way as alcohols? Amines are poor leaving groups because the NH2- ion is a very strong base, so they must first be converted into a better leaving group. What is exhaustive methylation in the context of Hofmann elimination? It is the process of methylating the amine until it becomes a quaternary ammonium ion, making it a good leaving group. What mechanism is involved in the methylation of the amine during Hofmann elimination? The methylation occurs via multiple SN2 reactions with the alkyl halide. What is the structure of the leaving group after exhaustive methylation in Hofmann elimination? The leaving sop is a quaternary ammonium ion, typically with three alkyl groups and a positive charge on nitrogen. What is the inorganic byproduct formed when silver oxide reacts with iodide in Hofmann elimination? The reaction produces silver iodide (AgI) and hydroxide ions (OH-). Why does the Hofmann elimination not follow Zaitsev's rule? Because the bulky quaternary ammonium leaving group and antiperiplanar requirements favor elimination at the least substituted position. What geometric requirement must be met for the E2 elimination in Hofmann elimination? The hydrogen and leaving group must be antiperiplanar (or anticoplanar) for the E2 mechanism to proceed. How can Newman projections help explain the product selectivity in Hofmann elimination? Newman projections show that the least substituted side allows a more stable antiperiplanar arrangement, avoiding steric clashes. What is the charge on the nitrogen atom after exhaustive methylation but before elimination? The nitrogen atom carries a positive charge as part of the quaternary ammonium ion. What is the final organic product of a Hofmann elimination? The final product is the least substituted alkene, known as the Hofmann product. Why is the Hofmann elimination sometimes called Hofmann degradation? Because it involves the degradation (removal) of an amine group via exhaustive methylation and elimination.
Hofmann Elimination quiz
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