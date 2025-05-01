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Hofmann Rearrangement definitions

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  • Hofmann Rearrangement
    A process converting amides to primary amines via isocyanate formation, with CO2 and water as byproducts.
  • Amide
    A starting material featuring a carbonyl group bonded to nitrogen, essential for this transformation.
  • Primary Amine
    The main organic product, characterized by a nitrogen atom bonded to one alkyl or aryl group and two hydrogens.
  • Isocyanate
    A stable intermediate with a structure R–N=C=O, formed during the rearrangement before amine production.
  • N-Bromoamide
    A key intermediate where bromine is directly attached to the nitrogen of an amide, enabling rearrangement.
  • Sodium Hydroxide
    A common base used to deprotonate the amide, making it nucleophilic for subsequent steps.
  • Bromine
    An electrophilic reagent (Br2) that reacts with the nucleophilic amide to form N-bromoamide.
  • Nucleophile
    A species with electron-rich sites, such as deprotonated amide nitrogen, that attacks electrophiles.
  • Electrophile
    A species like Br2 or isocyanate carbon, which accepts electrons from nucleophiles during the reaction.
  • Rearrangement
    A mechanistic step where the R group migrates from the carbonyl carbon to nitrogen, forming isocyanate.
  • Decarboxylation
    A step removing a carboxyl group as CO2, finalizing the conversion to a primary amine.
  • CO2
    A gaseous byproduct released during decarboxylation, indicating completion of the rearrangement.
  • Water
    A byproduct formed during deprotonation and other steps, not the main focus of the reaction.
  • Curtius Rearrangement
    A mechanistically similar reaction involving isocyanate intermediates and CO2 release.