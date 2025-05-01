Hofmann Rearrangement A process converting amides to primary amines via isocyanate formation, with CO2 and water as byproducts.

Amide A starting material featuring a carbonyl group bonded to nitrogen, essential for this transformation.

Primary Amine The main organic product, characterized by a nitrogen atom bonded to one alkyl or aryl group and two hydrogens.

Isocyanate A stable intermediate with a structure R–N=C=O, formed during the rearrangement before amine production.

N-Bromoamide A key intermediate where bromine is directly attached to the nitrogen of an amide, enabling rearrangement.

Sodium Hydroxide A common base used to deprotonate the amide, making it nucleophilic for subsequent steps.