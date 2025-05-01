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Hofmann Rearrangement A process converting amides to primary amines via isocyanate formation, with CO2 and water as byproducts. Amide A starting material featuring a carbonyl group bonded to nitrogen, essential for this transformation. Primary Amine The main organic product, characterized by a nitrogen atom bonded to one alkyl or aryl group and two hydrogens. Isocyanate A stable intermediate with a structure R–N=C=O, formed during the rearrangement before amine production. N-Bromoamide A key intermediate where bromine is directly attached to the nitrogen of an amide, enabling rearrangement. Sodium Hydroxide A common base used to deprotonate the amide, making it nucleophilic for subsequent steps. Bromine An electrophilic reagent (Br2) that reacts with the nucleophilic amide to form N-bromoamide. Nucleophile A species with electron-rich sites, such as deprotonated amide nitrogen, that attacks electrophiles. Electrophile A species like Br2 or isocyanate carbon, which accepts electrons from nucleophiles during the reaction. Rearrangement A mechanistic step where the R group migrates from the carbonyl carbon to nitrogen, forming isocyanate. Decarboxylation A step removing a carboxyl group as CO2, finalizing the conversion to a primary amine. CO2 A gaseous byproduct released during decarboxylation, indicating completion of the rearrangement. Water A byproduct formed during deprotonation and other steps, not the main focus of the reaction. Curtius Rearrangement A mechanistically similar reaction involving isocyanate intermediates and CO2 release.
Hofmann Rearrangement definitions
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