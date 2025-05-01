What is the main purpose of the Hofmann rearrangement reaction? The Hofmann rearrangement converts amides into primary amines.

What is another name for the Hofmann rearrangement? It is also known as the Hofmann degradation.

What type of compound is used as the starting material in the Hofmann rearrangement? An amide is used as the starting material.

Which two reagents are essential for the Hofmann rearrangement? A base (commonly sodium hydroxide) and bromine (Br2) are essential.

What intermediate is formed during the Hofmann rearrangement before the final amine product? An isocyanate intermediate is formed.

What gas is released as a byproduct during the Hofmann rearrangement? Carbon dioxide (CO2) is released as a byproduct.