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Hofmann Rearrangement quiz

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  • What is the main purpose of the Hofmann rearrangement reaction?
    The Hofmann rearrangement converts amides into primary amines.
  • What is another name for the Hofmann rearrangement?
    It is also known as the Hofmann degradation.
  • What type of compound is used as the starting material in the Hofmann rearrangement?
    An amide is used as the starting material.
  • Which two reagents are essential for the Hofmann rearrangement?
    A base (commonly sodium hydroxide) and bromine (Br2) are essential.
  • What intermediate is formed during the Hofmann rearrangement before the final amine product?
    An isocyanate intermediate is formed.
  • What gas is released as a byproduct during the Hofmann rearrangement?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2) is released as a byproduct.
  • What is the role of the base in the first step of the Hofmann rearrangement?
    The base deprotonates the amide, making it nucleophilic.
  • What is the name of the intermediate formed after the amide reacts with bromine?
    The intermediate is called an N-bromoamide.
  • During the rearrangement step, what group migrates to the nitrogen atom?
    The R group attached to the carbonyl carbon migrates to the nitrogen.
  • What happens to the carbonyl group during the Hofmann rearrangement?
    The carbonyl group is removed as CO2 during decarboxylation.
  • What is the final organic product of the Hofmann rearrangement?
    The final organic product is a primary amine.
  • What other byproduct, besides CO2, is formed during the Hofmann rearrangement?
    Water is also formed as a byproduct.
  • Which atom in the isocyanate intermediate is most electrophilic and attacked by the base?
    The carbon atom in the isocyanate is the most electrophilic and is attacked by the base.
  • How is the Hofmann rearrangement similar to the Curtius rearrangement?
    Both involve a rearrangement step and the formation of an isocyanate intermediate, with CO2 as a byproduct.
  • Why is the Hofmann rearrangement considered a degradation reaction?
    It is called a degradation because it removes a carbon atom from the original amide, reducing its carbon count.