Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory A framework explaining organic reactions by focusing on the interaction between the highest occupied and lowest unoccupied molecular orbitals.

HOMO The molecular orbital with the highest energy that contains electrons, crucial for predicting electron donation in reactions.

LUMO The molecular orbital with the lowest energy that is empty, serving as the primary site for electron acceptance.

Molecular Orbital A region in a molecule where electrons are likely to be found, formed by combining atomic orbitals.

Atomic Orbital A mathematical function describing the probability of finding an electron around a single atom.

Bonding Orbital A molecular orbital formed by constructive overlap of atomic orbitals, resulting in electron density between nuclei.