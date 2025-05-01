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HOMO LUMO definitions

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  • Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory
    A framework explaining organic reactions by focusing on the interaction between the highest occupied and lowest unoccupied molecular orbitals.
  • HOMO
    The molecular orbital with the highest energy that contains electrons, crucial for predicting electron donation in reactions.
  • LUMO
    The molecular orbital with the lowest energy that is empty, serving as the primary site for electron acceptance.
  • Molecular Orbital
    A region in a molecule where electrons are likely to be found, formed by combining atomic orbitals.
  • Atomic Orbital
    A mathematical function describing the probability of finding an electron around a single atom.
  • Bonding Orbital
    A molecular orbital formed by constructive overlap of atomic orbitals, resulting in electron density between nuclei.
  • Antibonding Orbital
    A molecular orbital formed by destructive overlap of atomic orbitals, characterized by a node and higher energy.
  • Pi Orbital
    A molecular orbital formed from side-by-side overlap of p orbitals, often involved in double bonds.
  • Pi 1 Orbital
    The lower-energy bonding pi molecular orbital in ethene, fully occupied by electrons.
  • Pi 2* Orbital
    The higher-energy antibonding pi molecular orbital in ethene, typically unoccupied.
  • Electron Configuration
    The arrangement of electrons in molecular or atomic orbitals, determining chemical properties.
  • Energy Level
    A quantized state that electrons can occupy within an atom or molecule, influencing reactivity.
  • Ethene
    A simple molecule with a double bond, often used to illustrate concepts of molecular orbitals.