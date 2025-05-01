What does the acronym HOMO stand for in frontier molecular orbital theory? HOMO stands for Highest Occupied Molecular Orbital, which is the highest energy orbital containing electrons.

What does LUMO represent in molecular orbital theory? LUMO stands for Lowest Unoccupied Molecular Orbital, which is the lowest energy orbital that is empty.

Why is understanding HOMO and LUMO important in organic chemistry? Understanding HOMO and LUMO is foundational for predicting and explaining organic reactions, as frontier orbital interactions drive many reactions.

In ethene, which molecular orbital is the HOMO? In ethene, the HOMO is the filled pi1 orbital, which contains two electrons.

Which orbital in ethene is the LUMO? In ethene, the LUMO is the empty pi2* (pi 2 star) orbital.

How are molecular orbitals formed in ethene? Molecular orbitals in ethene are formed from two atomic orbitals, resulting in a bonding (pi1) and an antibonding (pi2*) orbital.