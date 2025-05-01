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Calculating Energy Difference Between Chair Conformations definitions

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  • Cyclohexane
    A six-membered carbon ring whose conformational analysis is central to understanding energy differences in chair flips.
  • Chair Conformation
    A three-dimensional arrangement of cyclohexane that minimizes torsional strain and is used to analyze axial and equatorial positions.
  • Axial Position
    A vertical orientation in cyclohexane where substituents experience increased steric interactions with axial hydrogens.
  • Equatorial Position
    A slanted orientation in cyclohexane that offers greater stability due to reduced steric hindrance for substituents.
  • A Value
    A numerical measure in kilojoules per mole representing the energy cost for a group to occupy the axial position instead of equatorial.
  • Kilojoule per Mole
    A unit of energy commonly used to quantify conformational energy differences in organic molecules.
  • Kilocalorie per Mole
    An alternative energy unit, convertible to kilojoules per mole, sometimes used in conformational energy calculations.
  • 1,3-Diaxial Interaction
    A steric clash between axial substituents and axial hydrogens on the same side of a cyclohexane ring, increasing energy.
  • Equatorial Preference
    A tendency for substituents to favor the equatorial position due to lower energy and reduced steric interactions.
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A ratio expressing the relative populations of axial and equatorial conformers in cyclohexane at equilibrium.
  • Gauche Interaction
    A steric interaction seen in Newman projections, contributing to the energy cost of certain cyclohexane conformations.
  • Newman Projection
    A molecular visualization tool used to analyze dihedral angles and interactions, relating to conformational energy.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to cyclohexane, whose size and type influence the energy difference between conformations.
  • Bond Length
    A factor affecting the extent of steric interactions, especially for halogens, in cyclohexane conformational analysis.
  • Steric Hindrance
    A spatial restriction caused by atoms or groups crowding each other, raising the energy of certain conformations.