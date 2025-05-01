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Cyclohexane A six-membered carbon ring whose conformational analysis is central to understanding energy differences in chair flips. Chair Conformation A three-dimensional arrangement of cyclohexane that minimizes torsional strain and is used to analyze axial and equatorial positions. Axial Position A vertical orientation in cyclohexane where substituents experience increased steric interactions with axial hydrogens. Equatorial Position A slanted orientation in cyclohexane that offers greater stability due to reduced steric hindrance for substituents. A Value A numerical measure in kilojoules per mole representing the energy cost for a group to occupy the axial position instead of equatorial. Kilojoule per Mole A unit of energy commonly used to quantify conformational energy differences in organic molecules. Kilocalorie per Mole An alternative energy unit, convertible to kilojoules per mole, sometimes used in conformational energy calculations. 1,3-Diaxial Interaction A steric clash between axial substituents and axial hydrogens on the same side of a cyclohexane ring, increasing energy. Equatorial Preference A tendency for substituents to favor the equatorial position due to lower energy and reduced steric interactions. Equilibrium Constant A ratio expressing the relative populations of axial and equatorial conformers in cyclohexane at equilibrium. Gauche Interaction A steric interaction seen in Newman projections, contributing to the energy cost of certain cyclohexane conformations. Newman Projection A molecular visualization tool used to analyze dihedral angles and interactions, relating to conformational energy. Substituent An atom or group attached to cyclohexane, whose size and type influence the energy difference between conformations. Bond Length A factor affecting the extent of steric interactions, especially for halogens, in cyclohexane conformational analysis. Steric Hindrance A spatial restriction caused by atoms or groups crowding each other, raising the energy of certain conformations.
Calculating Energy Difference Between Chair Conformations definitions
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Calculating Energy Difference Between Chair Conformations
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