How To Determine Solubility quiz Flashcards

Which of the following is a water-soluble vitamin? A) Vitamin A B) Vitamin D C) Vitamin C D) Vitamin E Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin.

Which of the following substances is hydrophobic? A) Ethanol B) Water C) Carbon tetrachloride D) Pyridine Carbon tetrachloride is hydrophobic.

Which type of bacteria are able to grow on mannitol salt agar? A) Gram-positive B) Gram-negative C) Acid-fast D) Anaerobic Gram-positive bacteria are able to grow on mannitol salt agar.

Which of the following is not a water-soluble vitamin? A) Vitamin B12 B) Vitamin C C) Vitamin D D) Vitamin B6 Vitamin D is not a water-soluble vitamin.

How do fungi obtain their nutrients? Fungi obtain their nutrients through absorption from their environment.

Which of the following types of solutions should be used when preparing a wet mount? A) Oil B) Alcohol C) Water D) Acetone Water should be used when preparing a wet mount.

Which amino acid is most soluble in water? A) Valine B) Leucine C) Glycine D) Phenylalanine Glycine is most soluble in water.

Which of the following molecules can freely pass through the phospholipid bilayer? A) Water B) Glucose C) Oxygen D) Sodium ions Oxygen can freely pass through the phospholipid bilayer.

Bacteria are grown on what medium? A) Agar B) Gelatin C) Broth D) All of the above Bacteria are grown on all of the above: agar, gelatin, and broth.

In which of these environments is deposited sediment most likely to be preserved? A) Desert B) Ocean floor C) Mountain top D) Forest Sediment is most likely to be preserved on the ocean floor.

What molecule diffuses out of the pores of the leaf? A) Oxygen B) Carbon dioxide C) Water vapor D) Nitrogen Water vapor diffuses out of the pores of the leaf.

Which statement accurately describes water-soluble vitamins? Water-soluble vitamins dissolve in water and are readily absorbed into the bloodstream.

Which of the following molecules is not absorbed into the bloodstream? A) Glucose B) Amino acids C) Fatty acids D) Cellulose Cellulose is not absorbed into the bloodstream.

