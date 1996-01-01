Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
2. Molecular Representations

How To Determine Solubility

Only one rule to know here:Like polarity dissolves like polarity

Understanding “like dissolves like”.

Want a vodka tonic right about now? The reason they mix together is due to similar polarity between molecules. Not that you should know about this if you are under the age of 21! Duh.  

Introducing common solvents and other molecules in organic chemistry.

An aqueous solution is one with water. That’s pretty much it. The following molecules are commonly used in organic chemistry - so it’s a good idea to know what their solubilities are.

Would you expect the following molecule to be miscible in an aqueous solution? 

Would you expect the following molecule to be miscible in an aqueous solution? 

Would you expect the following molecule to be miscible in an aqueous solution? 

Would you expect the following molecule to be miscible in an aqueous solution? 

Hint: Draw the Lewis structure before deciding!

Would you expect the following molecule to be miscible in an aqueous solution? 

Hint: Draw the Lewis structure before deciding!

Would you expect the following molecule to be miscible in an aqueous solution? 

