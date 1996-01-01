How To Determine Solubility quiz #1 Flashcards

What structural change could be made to an organic compound to increase its water solubility?
To increase the water solubility of an organic compound, you can introduce polar functional groups (such as hydroxyl, amino, or carboxyl groups) or increase the overall polarity of the molecule. This enhances the compound's ability to interact with water, a polar solvent, following the 'like dissolves like' principle.
How should organic compounds be arranged in order of their solubility in water based on their molecular polarity?
Organic compounds should be arranged from most to least soluble in water according to their polarity: compounds with the highest net dipole (most polar) will be most soluble in water, while those with little or no net dipole (nonpolar) will be least soluble. Polar compounds dissolve better in water due to similar polarity.
What does the phrase 'like dissolves like' mean in the context of solubility?
It means that substances with similar polarity will dissolve in each other. Polar substances dissolve in polar solvents, and nonpolar substances dissolve in nonpolar solvents.
Why do ethanol and water mix completely when combined?
Ethanol and water both have strong net dipoles, making them both polar molecules. Their similar polarity allows them to dissolve into each other completely.
What is the significance of a molecule having a net dipole when predicting its solubility in water?
A net dipole indicates that the molecule is polar, which increases its likelihood of dissolving in water. Water is a polar solvent, so it dissolves other polar substances well.
Why might you need to draw a Lewis structure to determine a molecule's solubility in water?
Drawing a Lewis structure helps you identify if the molecule has a net dipole. This is important because the presence or absence of a net dipole affects whether the molecule is polar and thus soluble in water.
What does the term 'aqueous' refer to in solubility discussions?
The term 'aqueous' refers to a solution where water is the solvent. It is important to consider the polarity of water when predicting solubility in an aqueous solution.
How does the direction of a molecule's net dipole affect its solubility in water?
The direction of the net dipole does not affect solubility; only the presence and strength of the net dipole matter. As long as both molecules are polar, they can dissolve in each other regardless of dipole direction.
What is the structural feature of pyridine that distinguishes it from benzene?
Pyridine has a nitrogen atom replacing one of the carbons in the benzene ring. This nitrogen atom affects the molecule's polarity and reactivity.
Why is it important to analyze the polarity of both the solute and the solvent when predicting solubility?
Analyzing both polarities ensures you can apply the 'like dissolves like' rule correctly. If the solute and solvent have similar polarity, they are more likely to be miscible.