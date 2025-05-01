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Aromaticity A property requiring a cyclic, fully conjugated, planar ring with a specific count of pi electrons, leading to unique stability. Cyclic Structure A ring-shaped molecular framework essential for electron delocalization and resonance in aromatic compounds. Conjugation A continuous overlap of p orbitals around a ring, allowing for electron resonance and delocalization. Planarity A flat molecular arrangement enabling proper orbital alignment for resonance across a ring. Pi Electrons Electrons found in pi bonds or lone pairs that participate in resonance within a conjugated system. Huckel's Rule A guideline stating that aromatic rings must have 4n+2 pi electrons, where n is a non-negative integer. Breslow's Rule A criterion for anti-aromaticity, requiring 4n pi electrons in a cyclic, planar, fully conjugated ring. Anti-aromatic Compound A molecule meeting all aromaticity criteria except possessing 4n pi electrons, resulting in instability. Non-aromatic Compound A molecule failing one or more aromaticity tests, lacking the special stability of aromatic or anti-aromatic systems. Resonance The delocalization of electrons across adjacent atoms, stabilizing the ring structure in aromatic systems. Isolated Diene A structure with double bonds separated by non-conjugated atoms, preventing resonance and aromaticity. Perimeter The outermost atoms of a ring, all of which must participate in resonance for aromaticity. Hybridization The mixing of atomic orbitals, where sp3 centers disrupt conjugation and prevent aromaticity. Benzene A classic example of an aromatic molecule, featuring a six-membered planar ring with delocalized pi electrons.
Huckel's Rule definitions
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