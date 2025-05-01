Aromaticity A property requiring a cyclic, fully conjugated, planar ring with a specific count of pi electrons, leading to unique stability.

Cyclic Structure A ring-shaped molecular framework essential for electron delocalization and resonance in aromatic compounds.

Conjugation A continuous overlap of p orbitals around a ring, allowing for electron resonance and delocalization.

Planarity A flat molecular arrangement enabling proper orbital alignment for resonance across a ring.

Pi Electrons Electrons found in pi bonds or lone pairs that participate in resonance within a conjugated system.

Huckel's Rule A guideline stating that aromatic rings must have 4n+2 pi electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.