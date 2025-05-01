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Huckel's Rule definitions

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  • Aromaticity
    A property requiring a cyclic, fully conjugated, planar ring with a specific count of pi electrons, leading to unique stability.
  • Cyclic Structure
    A ring-shaped molecular framework essential for electron delocalization and resonance in aromatic compounds.
  • Conjugation
    A continuous overlap of p orbitals around a ring, allowing for electron resonance and delocalization.
  • Planarity
    A flat molecular arrangement enabling proper orbital alignment for resonance across a ring.
  • Pi Electrons
    Electrons found in pi bonds or lone pairs that participate in resonance within a conjugated system.
  • Huckel's Rule
    A guideline stating that aromatic rings must have 4n+2 pi electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.
  • Breslow's Rule
    A criterion for anti-aromaticity, requiring 4n pi electrons in a cyclic, planar, fully conjugated ring.
  • Anti-aromatic Compound
    A molecule meeting all aromaticity criteria except possessing 4n pi electrons, resulting in instability.
  • Non-aromatic Compound
    A molecule failing one or more aromaticity tests, lacking the special stability of aromatic or anti-aromatic systems.
  • Resonance
    The delocalization of electrons across adjacent atoms, stabilizing the ring structure in aromatic systems.
  • Isolated Diene
    A structure with double bonds separated by non-conjugated atoms, preventing resonance and aromaticity.
  • Perimeter
    The outermost atoms of a ring, all of which must participate in resonance for aromaticity.
  • Hybridization
    The mixing of atomic orbitals, where sp3 centers disrupt conjugation and prevent aromaticity.
  • Benzene
    A classic example of an aromatic molecule, featuring a six-membered planar ring with delocalized pi electrons.