What is the first test a molecule must pass to be considered aromatic according to Huckel's Rule? The molecule must be cyclic, meaning it forms a ring structure.

What does 'fully conjugated' mean in the context of aromaticity? All atoms on the perimeter of the ring must be able to participate in resonance, typically through pi bonds or lone pairs.

Why is planarity important for aromatic molecules? Planarity allows proper alignment of orbitals for electron delocalization and resonance throughout the ring.

What is Huckel's Rule for determining aromaticity? A molecule must have 4n+2 pi electrons, where n is a non-negative integer, to be aromatic.

What happens if a molecule meets all criteria for aromaticity but has 4n pi electrons instead of 4n+2? It is considered anti-aromatic and follows Breslow's Rule.

What is the difference between aromatic and anti-aromatic compounds regarding the number of pi electrons? Aromatic compounds have 4n+2 pi electrons, while anti-aromatic compounds have 4n pi electrons.