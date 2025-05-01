Hydrate A molecule where two hydroxyl groups are bonded to the same carbon, typically formed by water addition to a carbonyl.

Geminal Diol A compound featuring two hydroxyl groups attached to a single carbon atom, often resulting from hydrate formation.

Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen, serving as an electrophilic center in reactions.

Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient structure formed when a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl carbon, resulting in four substituents around the central atom.

Proton Transfer A step in a reaction mechanism where a hydrogen ion shifts from one atom or molecule to another, often stabilizing intermediates.

Formalin A solution containing the hydrate of formaldehyde, responsible for the characteristic odor in preserved biological specimens.