Back
Hydrate A molecule where two hydroxyl groups are bonded to the same carbon, typically formed by water addition to a carbonyl. Geminal Diol A compound featuring two hydroxyl groups attached to a single carbon atom, often resulting from hydrate formation. Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen, serving as an electrophilic center in reactions. Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient structure formed when a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl carbon, resulting in four substituents around the central atom. Proton Transfer A step in a reaction mechanism where a hydrogen ion shifts from one atom or molecule to another, often stabilizing intermediates. Formalin A solution containing the hydrate of formaldehyde, responsible for the characteristic odor in preserved biological specimens. Formaldehyde A simple aldehyde that readily reacts with water to form its hydrate, commonly encountered in preservation solutions. Steric Hindrance A phenomenon where bulky groups around a reactive center impede the approach of reactants, affecting reaction outcomes. Equilibrium A state in a chemical reaction where the forward and reverse processes occur at equal rates, determining product and reactant ratios. Electrophilic Carbon A carbon atom within a molecule that is electron-deficient and susceptible to attack by nucleophiles, such as in carbonyls. Nucleophile A species with a lone pair of electrons that seeks out electron-deficient centers, initiating reactions with electrophiles. 2-Butanone A ketone that, when mixed with water, partially forms hydrates, altering the expected composition in solution. R Group A generic placeholder for any alkyl or aryl substituent attached to a functional group, influencing reactivity and sterics.
Hydrates definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13