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Hydrates definitions

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  • Hydrate
    A molecule where two hydroxyl groups are bonded to the same carbon, typically formed by water addition to a carbonyl.
  • Geminal Diol
    A compound featuring two hydroxyl groups attached to a single carbon atom, often resulting from hydrate formation.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen, serving as an electrophilic center in reactions.
  • Tetrahedral Intermediate
    A transient structure formed when a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl carbon, resulting in four substituents around the central atom.
  • Proton Transfer
    A step in a reaction mechanism where a hydrogen ion shifts from one atom or molecule to another, often stabilizing intermediates.
  • Formalin
    A solution containing the hydrate of formaldehyde, responsible for the characteristic odor in preserved biological specimens.
  • Formaldehyde
    A simple aldehyde that readily reacts with water to form its hydrate, commonly encountered in preservation solutions.
  • Steric Hindrance
    A phenomenon where bulky groups around a reactive center impede the approach of reactants, affecting reaction outcomes.
  • Equilibrium
    A state in a chemical reaction where the forward and reverse processes occur at equal rates, determining product and reactant ratios.
  • Electrophilic Carbon
    A carbon atom within a molecule that is electron-deficient and susceptible to attack by nucleophiles, such as in carbonyls.
  • Nucleophile
    A species with a lone pair of electrons that seeks out electron-deficient centers, initiating reactions with electrophiles.
  • 2-Butanone
    A ketone that, when mixed with water, partially forms hydrates, altering the expected composition in solution.
  • R Group
    A generic placeholder for any alkyl or aryl substituent attached to a functional group, influencing reactivity and sterics.