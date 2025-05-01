What type of molecule is formed when water reacts with a carbonyl group? A hydrate, specifically a geminal diol, is formed when water reacts with a carbonyl group.

What is a geminal diol? A geminal diol is a molecule where two hydroxyl groups are attached to the same carbon atom.

What initiates the reaction between water and a carbonyl group? The lone pairs on the oxygen atom of water attack the electrophilic carbon of the carbonyl group.

What intermediate is formed during the reaction of water with a carbonyl? A tetrahedral intermediate is formed during the reaction.

What happens after the tetrahedral intermediate is formed in hydrate formation? A proton transfer occurs, where an oxygen atom grabs a hydrogen from another part of the intermediate.

Why is the oxygen from water positively charged in the intermediate? It is positively charged because it has gained an extra bond after attacking the carbonyl carbon.