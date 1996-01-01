Hydroboration quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the first step in the hydroboration mechanism when adding boron to an alkene using a boron source such as BH3?

The first step in the hydroboration mechanism involves the alkene's double bond donating electrons to the empty p-orbital of boron (from BH3 or another boron source), forming a four-membered concerted transition state. In this step, boron attaches to the less substituted carbon of the double bond (due to steric hindrance), while a hydrogen from boron adds to the more substituted carbon. This syn addition occurs simultaneously, resulting in both boron and hydrogen being added to the same side of the former double bond.