This is the last of three ways to add alcohol to a double bond. This reaction creates alcohols that are much different from the first two methods, so pay attention to the differences!
General properties of hydroboration-oxidation.
General Reaction:
Acid-catalyzed hydroboration-oxidation mechanism
1. Electrophilic Addition
2. Oxidation
Indentify the mechanism of reaction and predict the product.
Note: @ 3:40 there should be an OH group, not BH2.:)
Predict the product of the following reaction.