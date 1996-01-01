Hydrogenation of Alkynes quiz #1 Flashcards

How many equivalents of hydrogen gas (H2) are required to fully reduce 1-decyne (an alkyne) to decane (an alkane) via catalytic hydrogenation?

To fully reduce 1-decyne to decane, 2 equivalents of hydrogen gas (H2) are required. Each equivalent of H2 adds two hydrogens: the first equivalent reduces the triple bond to a double bond, and the second equivalent reduces the double bond to a single bond, resulting in a fully saturated alkane.