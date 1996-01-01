Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

9. Alkenes and Alkynes

Hydrogenation of Alkynes

Hydrogenation reactions are a subtype of reduction reactions that add hydrogens to double and triple bonds. These differ in the types of products made and the stereochemistry of the mechanism.  

Using Catalytic hydrogenation or Wilkinson’s Catalyst to turn alkynes to alkanes.

Catalytic Hydrogenation or Wilkinson’s Catalyst: Alkane products

Stereochemistry: Syn Addition

Using Dissolving Metal Reduction or Lindlar’s Catalyst to turn alkynes to alkenes.

Dissolving Metal Reduction: Alkene products

Stereochemistry: Anti Addition

Lindlar’s Catalyst: Alkene products

Stereochemistry: Syn Addition

Predict the product of the multistep synthesis

