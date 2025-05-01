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Hydrogenation definitions

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  • Catalytic Hydrogenation
    A process converting double or triple bonds to single bonds by adding hydrogens using a metal catalyst, always yielding fully saturated products.
  • Wilkinson's Catalyst
    A rhodium-based complex with triphenylphosphine and chlorine, enabling hydrogen addition to unsaturated bonds similarly to other metal catalysts.
  • Syn Addition
    A stereochemical outcome where both hydrogens add to the same side of a double bond, resulting in cis products.
  • Metal Catalyst
    A substance like nickel, platinum, palladium, or rhodium that facilitates hydrogen addition without being consumed in the reaction.
  • Alkane
    A fully saturated hydrocarbon product formed when all double or triple bonds are replaced by single bonds through hydrogen addition.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of bond present in double or triple bonds that is broken during hydrogenation to allow the formation of new single bonds.
  • Sigma Bond
    A single covalent bond formed when hydrogens are added to a pi bond, increasing bond saturation.
  • Deuterium
    An isotope of hydrogen, sometimes used in place of hydrogen in hydrogenation, with no change to the reaction mechanism.
  • Cis Product
    A stereoisomer where substituents added during syn addition are on the same side of the former double bond.
  • Saturation
    The state achieved when all carbon-carbon bonds in a molecule are single, with no double or triple bonds remaining.
  • Triphenylphosphine
    A ligand present in Wilkinson's catalyst, coordinating with rhodium to enable hydrogenation.
  • Rearrangement
    A process absent in hydrogenation, where the carbon skeleton remains unchanged during the reaction.
  • Markovnikov's Rule
    A regioselectivity guideline not applicable in hydrogenation, since only hydrogens are added without preference.
  • Carbon Backbone
    The continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, which remains intact during hydrogenation.
  • Double Bond
    A region of unsaturation in a molecule targeted for conversion to a single bond during hydrogenation.