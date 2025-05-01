Catalytic Hydrogenation A process converting double or triple bonds to single bonds by adding hydrogens using a metal catalyst, always yielding fully saturated products.

Wilkinson's Catalyst A rhodium-based complex with triphenylphosphine and chlorine, enabling hydrogen addition to unsaturated bonds similarly to other metal catalysts.

Syn Addition A stereochemical outcome where both hydrogens add to the same side of a double bond, resulting in cis products.

Metal Catalyst A substance like nickel, platinum, palladium, or rhodium that facilitates hydrogen addition without being consumed in the reaction.

Alkane A fully saturated hydrocarbon product formed when all double or triple bonds are replaced by single bonds through hydrogen addition.

Pi Bond A type of bond present in double or triple bonds that is broken during hydrogenation to allow the formation of new single bonds.