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Catalytic Hydrogenation A process converting double or triple bonds to single bonds by adding hydrogens using a metal catalyst, always yielding fully saturated products. Wilkinson's Catalyst A rhodium-based complex with triphenylphosphine and chlorine, enabling hydrogen addition to unsaturated bonds similarly to other metal catalysts. Syn Addition A stereochemical outcome where both hydrogens add to the same side of a double bond, resulting in cis products. Metal Catalyst A substance like nickel, platinum, palladium, or rhodium that facilitates hydrogen addition without being consumed in the reaction. Alkane A fully saturated hydrocarbon product formed when all double or triple bonds are replaced by single bonds through hydrogen addition. Pi Bond A type of bond present in double or triple bonds that is broken during hydrogenation to allow the formation of new single bonds. Sigma Bond A single covalent bond formed when hydrogens are added to a pi bond, increasing bond saturation. Deuterium An isotope of hydrogen, sometimes used in place of hydrogen in hydrogenation, with no change to the reaction mechanism. Cis Product A stereoisomer where substituents added during syn addition are on the same side of the former double bond. Saturation The state achieved when all carbon-carbon bonds in a molecule are single, with no double or triple bonds remaining. Triphenylphosphine A ligand present in Wilkinson's catalyst, coordinating with rhodium to enable hydrogenation. Rearrangement A process absent in hydrogenation, where the carbon skeleton remains unchanged during the reaction. Markovnikov's Rule A regioselectivity guideline not applicable in hydrogenation, since only hydrogens are added without preference. Carbon Backbone The continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, which remains intact during hydrogenation. Double Bond A region of unsaturation in a molecule targeted for conversion to a single bond during hydrogenation.
Hydrogenation definitions
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Hydrogenation
10. Addition Reactions
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Halogenation
10. Addition Reactions
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 1 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 2 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 3 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 4 of 4
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