What is catalytic hydrogenation in organic chemistry? Catalytic hydrogenation is the addition of hydrogen to double or triple bonds, converting them into alkanes using a metal catalyst.

Which metal catalysts are commonly used in catalytic hydrogenation? Nickel, platinum, and palladium are commonly used as metal catalysts in catalytic hydrogenation.

What type of addition (syn or anti) occurs during catalytic hydrogenation? Catalytic hydrogenation results in syn addition, where both hydrogens add to the same side of the double bond.

What is the typical product of catalytic hydrogenation of an alkene? The typical product is an alkane, as all double bonds are converted to single bonds by the addition of hydrogens.

Does catalytic hydrogenation involve carbocation intermediates or rearrangements? No, catalytic hydrogenation does not involve carbocation intermediates or rearrangements.

Does Markovnikov's rule apply to catalytic hydrogenation? No, Markovnikov's rule does not apply because only hydrogen atoms are added, not different groups.