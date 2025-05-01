Hydrohalogenation A reaction where a hydrogen and a halogen are added across a double bond, forming alkyl halides.

Carbocation A planar, positively charged intermediate formed during the reaction, susceptible to rearrangement.

Sigma Bond A single covalent bond formed when atomic orbitals overlap directly between two atoms.

Alkyl Halide A compound produced when a halogen attaches to an alkyl group, typically as the product of this reaction.

Regiochemistry The aspect of a reaction that determines which atom or position a group adds to in a molecule.

Stereochemistry The study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and its effect on chemical behavior.