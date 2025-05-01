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Hydrohalogenation A reaction where a hydrogen and a halogen are added across a double bond, forming alkyl halides. Carbocation A planar, positively charged intermediate formed during the reaction, susceptible to rearrangement. Sigma Bond A single covalent bond formed when atomic orbitals overlap directly between two atoms. Alkyl Halide A compound produced when a halogen attaches to an alkyl group, typically as the product of this reaction. Regiochemistry The aspect of a reaction that determines which atom or position a group adds to in a molecule. Stereochemistry The study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and its effect on chemical behavior. Markovnikov's Rule A guideline stating that the electrophile adds to the carbon with more hydrogens in an unsymmetrical alkene. Hydrogen Halide A diatomic molecule composed of hydrogen and a halogen, such as HCl or HBr, used as a reactant. Double Bond A chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, serving as the reactive site. Carbocation Rearrangement A process where a carbocation shifts to a more stable position during a reaction mechanism. Electrophile A species that seeks electrons and adds to the site of highest electron density in a molecule. Trigonal Planar A molecular geometry where three atoms are arranged around a central atom in a flat, triangular shape. Squiggly Line A notation indicating unknown or undefined stereochemistry at a specific position in a molecule. Reactive Site The specific location within a molecule where a chemical reaction is most likely to occur.
Hydrohalogenation definitions
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Hydrohalogenation
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