Hydrolysis of Nucleosides quiz Flashcards

Hydrolysis of Nucleosides quiz
  • Which component of an RNA nucleotide makes it more prone to hydrolysis than DNA?
    The presence of a hydroxyl group on the 2' carbon of ribose in RNA makes it more prone to hydrolysis than DNA.
  • What are the products of nucleoside hydrolysis?
    The hydrolysis of a nucleoside produces a free sugar and a nitrogenous base.
  • What is the first step in the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis mechanism of nucleosides?
    The first step is a proton transfer.
  • What occurs during the second step of nucleoside hydrolysis?
    The second step involves the loss of the leaving group.
  • What happens in the third step of the nucleoside hydrolysis mechanism?
    The third step is a nucleophilic attack.
  • What is the final step in the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of nucleosides?
    The final step is another proton transfer.
  • Why are nucleosides not easily hydrolyzed?
    Nucleosides are not easily hydrolyzed because they require a strong acid and sufficient time for the reaction to occur.
  • What role does a strong acid play in nucleoside hydrolysis?
    A strong acid catalyzes the hydrolysis of nucleosides by facilitating proton transfers and the loss of the leaving group.
  • What is the significance of understanding the steps in nucleoside hydrolysis?
    Understanding the steps is crucial for grasping the overall mechanism of nucleoside acidic hydrolysis.
