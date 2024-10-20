Hydrolysis of Nucleosides quiz Flashcards
Hydrolysis of Nucleosides quiz
- Which component of an RNA nucleotide makes it more prone to hydrolysis than DNA?The presence of a hydroxyl group on the 2' carbon of ribose in RNA makes it more prone to hydrolysis than DNA.
- What are the products of nucleoside hydrolysis?The hydrolysis of a nucleoside produces a free sugar and a nitrogenous base.
- What is the first step in the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis mechanism of nucleosides?The first step is a proton transfer.
- What occurs during the second step of nucleoside hydrolysis?The second step involves the loss of the leaving group.
- What happens in the third step of the nucleoside hydrolysis mechanism?The third step is a nucleophilic attack.
- What is the final step in the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of nucleosides?The final step is another proton transfer.
- Why are nucleosides not easily hydrolyzed?Nucleosides are not easily hydrolyzed because they require a strong acid and sufficient time for the reaction to occur.
- What role does a strong acid play in nucleoside hydrolysis?A strong acid catalyzes the hydrolysis of nucleosides by facilitating proton transfers and the loss of the leaving group.
- What is the significance of understanding the steps in nucleoside hydrolysis?Understanding the steps is crucial for grasping the overall mechanism of nucleoside acidic hydrolysis.
- What is the main difference between RNA and DNA that affects their stability?RNA has a hydroxyl group on the 2' carbon of ribose, making it less stable and more prone to hydrolysis compared to DNA.