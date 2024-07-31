Hydrolysis of Nucleosides - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Hydrolysis of Nucleosides Concept 1
Video transcript
Hey, everyone. So in this video, let's talk about the hydrolysis of nucleosides. Now we're going to say that nucleosides are not easily hydrolyzed. However, given a strong enough acid and time, it's possible. Now, when we do the hydrolysis of a nucleoside, we produce as a result of this our sugar, our free sugar and a base, our nitrogenous base. Now, here when we're looking at the acid catalyzed hydrolysis mechanism, it can be broken down into 4 steps. Step 1 deals with a proton transfer. Step 2, we have the loss of our leaving group. Step 3, we have our nucleophilic attack. And then finally step 4, we have yet another proton transfer. So, just remember these individual steps help to make the overall mechanism for the acidic hydrolysis of our nucleoside. And now that we've talked about it, click on the next video and let's take a look at an example question.
Hydrolysis of Nucleosides Example 1
Video transcript
Hey everyone. So in this example question it says, provide the mechanism for the acid catalyzed hydrolysis of Caedidine. Step 1, we're gonna use the hydronium ion and we're going to use it to protonate the carbonyl oxygen. So here is our carbonyl oxygen. We're gonna introduce our hydronium ion which is H3O plus. Now really it's water mixed with acid here that we would do this. The HCL here is just helping provide an acidic enough environment that we can protonate the water. And as a result of it, we create h three o plus. So we're going to protonate this carbon and oxygen. Alright. So doing that gives us this structure initially. So we still have this c h two o h portion here. We have our 2 o h groups. We have our nitrogenous base. K. And that night nitrogenous base and nitrogen has its lone pair. K. So here goes our oxygen now, which is positively charged because it gained that h plus. So we go to step 2 now. So here, we create a double bond. Create a double bond between the anomeric carbon and the anomeric carbon to expel the base. Alright. So, remember, we're gonna say, our anomeric oxygen is this oxygen right here, and the anomeric carbon is this carbon right here. So they're gonna form a double bond with each other. Carmen can only make 4 bonds at one time so that's going to expel this entire base here. So what we're gonna have now is this temporary structure. So here's our double bond with the between the anomeric carbon and the anomeric oxygen. We still have our 2 o h groups. We have our c h two o h group, plus our expelled base. Alright. So h has the lone pairs that it had in the double in the bond, not belongs to it. Okay. So here goes our free sugar. Here goes our base. Now we're gonna use for our nucleophilic attack, we're gonna use water, as a nucleophile to attack the anomeric carbon. Alright. So we're gonna introduce water here. Water is gonna come and hit this anomeric carbon kicking this bond back to the oxygen. We still have our base just sitting there. So we're gonna have now at this point is here's our sugar. We have our o h groups. We have our c h two o h. And now we have our oxygen which is attached. Now, this oxygen this water that detaches, it can attach from the top or the bottom. So either stereochemistry of a wedge or dash bond is possible. To show this we show this squiggly line. Now oxygen's making 3 bonds, so it's positively charged. And we still have this base here in its same form. Okay. And there goes our base. And then double bond right there. And if we come back up here actually, we have a double bond right here as well. Now, if we come down here, we're gonna say now use another water to deprotonate our positive oxygen. Cause remember, we can't just leave it like this. We can't have a charge on our final product here. So a second water molecule comes in, It's gonna deprotonate so it's gonna remove this h. Oxygen holds on to the electrons. So what we'll have here is our sugar again. The o h groups are still present. We have our c h two o h. Again, we don't know the stereochemistry of this o h group. It could align itself top or bottom and give us alpha or beta of the sugar. We don't know. So we're just showing the squiggly line to show both are possible. And then we're gonna have here plus our nitrogenous base. K. So here goes our nitrogenous base. And technically, this nitrogenous base, it could be in this form or it could be in its keto form. If it's in its keto form, you have to have nitrogens here. Nitrogen and nitrogen. Technically, it could be in its this form, its enol form, or it could be in its keto form. So we're showing the tautomers of this particular base. And so either one is a possibility in terms of this. But here we have our free sugar, and we have our base that's been formed. And here I've shown both tautomers of that particular base. Alright. So this will represent the acid catalyzed mechanism when it comes to breaking down this nucleoside yet again into its free sugar and its base.
Propose a mechanism for acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of adenosine.