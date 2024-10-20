Hydrolysis of Phosphate Esters quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How are phosphates incorporated into the organic molecules in aquatic plants and animals? Phosphates are incorporated into organic molecules in aquatic plants and animals through the formation of phosphate esters, where alkyl groups attach to the negatively charged oxygens of the phosphate ion.

How are phosphates incorporated into the organic molecules in plants and animals? Phosphates are incorporated into organic molecules in plants and animals by forming phosphate esters, which involve the attachment of alkyl groups to the phosphate ion's negatively charged oxygens.

What are the three types of phosphate esters based on the number of alkyl groups? The three types of phosphate esters are monoesters, diesters, and triesters, depending on whether one, two, or three alkyl groups are attached to the phosphate ion.

Which type of phosphate ester is the most reactive towards hydrolysis? Triesters are the most reactive towards hydrolysis because they have the lowest overall charge.

What is the first step in the Phosphorus-Oxygen bond cleavage mechanism? The first step in the Phosphorus-Oxygen bond cleavage mechanism is a nucleophilic attack on the phosphorus atom, forming a penta coordinated complex.

What is formed in the Carbon-Oxygen bond cleavage mechanism? In the Carbon-Oxygen bond cleavage mechanism, a diaalkyl phosphate and an alcohol are formed in a single step.

What type of alkyl groups favor the Carbon-Oxygen bond cleavage mechanism? Phosphate esters with small primary alkyl groups typically favor the Carbon-Oxygen bond cleavage mechanism.

What is the role of the hydroxide ion in the Carbon-Oxygen bond cleavage mechanism? The hydroxide ion attacks the alpha carbon of an alkyl group, leading to the formation of a diaalkyl phosphate and an alcohol.

What happens to the alkoxide ion in the Phosphorus-Oxygen bond cleavage mechanism? The alkoxide ion is kicked out during the collapse of the intermediate and then deprotonates the protonated Dialkyl Phosphate.