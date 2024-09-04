Hydrolysis of Phosphate Esters

Hey everyone. So let's take a look at phosphate esters. We're going to say depending on the number of alkyl groups, phosphate esters can be of 3 types. Now, first of all, we have just a phosphate ion. Remember, that is just PO 4 3−.

If we were to draw its Lewis dot structure, we'd have a phosphorus in the center double-bonded to oxygen, single-bonded to three oxygens. It has resonance structures, but this is the general form that we have. When we're talking about our phosphate esters, we're talking about the addition of alkyl groups to these negatively charged oxygens. If there's one R group attached, then it's called a monoester. Now, if there's 2, we're going to say that is a diester.

And then if it's 3, we're going to say that they are triesters. These R groups could be different, or they could be the same. Now here, we're going to say the reactivity of phosphate esters towards hydrolysis increases as the charge on the molecule decreases. That's because you have more R groups present where you can do some type of cleavage. We're going to say when we're talking about reactivity, monoesters will be the least reactive, then we'd have diesters, and triesters will be the most reactive because they have the lowest overall charge.

Right. So just remember, we have our phosphate ion. When we're talking about our phosphate esters, we're attaching R groups to these negatively charged oxygens of the original phosphate ion. We're basically creating more substitution on those oxygens. Alright.

So, we can have monoesters, diesters, and triesters as a result.