Hydrolysis of Thioesters quiz Flashcards
Hydrolysis of Thioesters quiz
- Which of the following best describes the hydrolysis of thioesters?The hydrolysis of thioesters involves a nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanism, producing a carboxylic acid and a thiol.
- Which of the following refers to the process of hydrolysis in the context of thioesters?Hydrolysis of thioesters refers to the reaction where a thioester is converted into a carboxylic acid and a thiol, following a nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanism.
- What are the products of acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of thioesters?The products of acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of thioesters are a carboxylic acid and a thiol.
- What is the first step in the nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanism for thioester hydrolysis?The first step in the nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanism for thioester hydrolysis is protonation.
- What is saponification in the context of thioester hydrolysis?Saponification in the context of thioester hydrolysis refers to the basic hydrolysis process that produces a carboxylate anion and a thiol.
- What happens to the carboxylic acid in basic hydrolysis of thioesters?In basic hydrolysis of thioesters, the carboxylic acid is deprotonated to form a carboxylate anion.
- What is the role of proton transfer in the hydrolysis of thioesters?Proton transfer is involved in steps 1, 3, and 5 of the nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanism during thioester hydrolysis.
- What is the leaving group in the hydrolysis of thioesters?The leaving group in the hydrolysis of thioesters is typically a thiol.
- What is the final step in the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of thioesters?The final step in the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of thioesters is deprotonation.
- What is the main difference between acid-catalyzed and basic hydrolysis of thioesters?The main difference is that acid-catalyzed hydrolysis produces a carboxylic acid, while basic hydrolysis (saponification) results in a carboxylate anion.