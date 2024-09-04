Hydrolysis of Thioesters

Alright. So here goes our thioester and we're using H3O+. So step 1, we're going to say that the carbonyl oxygen is protonated by the hydronium ion, the H3O+ ion. The way this works is that oxygen is going to use its lone pair to grab an H+ from H3O+. The bond breaks and goes to oxygen.

Doing this creates initially this structure. Oxygen makes 3 bonds so it's positively charged. And water is created because we lost an H+ from H3O+. Step 2, we're going to say the water molecule attacks the carbonyl carbon. So we're going to say now the water comes in. It's going to attack here, breaking this bond up to oxygen.

So now water is neutral. And here goes the water molecule that is attached to the carbonyl carbon. Next, we're going to say, a proton is transferred from the positively charged oxygen to the sulfur. So our proton transfer, so basically, one of these hydrogens on this water molecule would will transfer itself over to the sulfur. Doing that gives us this.

It's going to be an OH2 now, so now it's no longer a good leaving group. Sulfur is making 3 bonds. It's positively charged. Ideally, it wants to make only 2 bonds. It's making one extra, so that makes it a good leaving group.

So now we're going to say, an oxygen atom pushes its lone pairs to kick out the thiol. So this is going to come down here to make a double bond, kicking this whole thing out. So what we're going to get now is oxygen again making 3 bonds, so it's positively charged. And then we're going to have this OH2, which is basically this OH2 that I moved over. And remember, we've kicked out this thiol right here.

Right here that we can see. And so, lastly, step 5, the newly reformed carbonyl oxygen is deprotonated regenerating the hydronium ion. So water comes in and it's going to grab this H+. The bond breaks and oxygen holds on to the electrons. So now we have our carboxylic acid as a product, but then also remember, we made this thiol as well.

Right? So this would be the basic mechanism when it comes to, well, a simple mechanism of acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of a thioester. Alright. So keep in mind the various steps that we saw and the movement of your arrows. So when you're not new to organic chemistry, we know that each step is important and vital because it leads to the next one.

Alright. So, again, our final products here should be a carboxylic acid and a thiol.