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Imine Compound resembling a carbonyl but with a nitrogen double-bonded to carbon, formed from a primary amine and a carbonyl under acidic conditions. Enamine Molecule with a nitrogen atom bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, produced by reacting a secondary amine with a carbonyl in acid. Iminium Cation Positively charged intermediate featuring a nitrogen double-bonded to carbon and carrying a formal positive charge, crucial in imine and enamine formation. Primary Amine Nitrogen-containing group bonded to one carbon, reacts with carbonyls to yield imines in the presence of acid. Secondary Amine Nitrogen atom bonded to two carbons, often cyclic, reacts with carbonyls to form enamines under acidic conditions. Protonation Initial step where a proton is added to a carbonyl oxygen, increasing its electrophilicity for subsequent nucleophilic attack. Nucleophilic Attack Step where an amine's lone pair forms a bond with the electrophilic carbon of a protonated carbonyl. Proton Transfer Movement of a proton within the reaction intermediate, facilitating the departure of a leaving group or stabilization. Elimination Step where a leaving group, such as water, is expelled, often forming a double bond in the process. Alpha Hydrogen Hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to a carbonyl, removed during enamine formation to create a double bond. Asymmetrical Ketone Ketone with two different alkyl groups, leading to multiple possible enamine products depending on double bond placement. Resonance Structure Alternative Lewis structure showing electron delocalization, used to depict charge distribution in intermediates. Leaving Group Atom or group, such as water, that departs from a molecule during a reaction, enabling double bond formation. Conjugate Acid Species formed when a base gains a proton, often present as NH4+ in these mechanisms to facilitate proton transfers. Catalytic Acid Acid used to accelerate the reaction without being consumed, typically regenerated at the end of the mechanism.
Imine vs Enamine definitions
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 1 of 6
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 2 of 6
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 3 of 6
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 4 of 6
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 5 of 6
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 6 of 6
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
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19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 1 of 3
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19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 3 of 3
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