Imine Compound resembling a carbonyl but with a nitrogen double-bonded to carbon, formed from a primary amine and a carbonyl under acidic conditions.

Enamine Molecule with a nitrogen atom bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, produced by reacting a secondary amine with a carbonyl in acid.

Iminium Cation Positively charged intermediate featuring a nitrogen double-bonded to carbon and carrying a formal positive charge, crucial in imine and enamine formation.

Primary Amine Nitrogen-containing group bonded to one carbon, reacts with carbonyls to yield imines in the presence of acid.

Secondary Amine Nitrogen atom bonded to two carbons, often cyclic, reacts with carbonyls to form enamines under acidic conditions.

Protonation Initial step where a proton is added to a carbonyl oxygen, increasing its electrophilicity for subsequent nucleophilic attack.