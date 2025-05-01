What type of amine reacts with a carbonyl compound to form an imine? A primary amine or ammonia reacts with a carbonyl compound to form an imine.

What is the key structural difference between an imine and an enamine? An imine has a nitrogen double-bonded to a carbon, while an enamine has a nitrogen single-bonded to a carbon adjacent to a carbon-carbon double bond.

What intermediate is common to both imine and enamine formation mechanisms? Both mechanisms pass through an iminium cation intermediate.

What is the first step in the acid-catalyzed formation of an imine from a carbonyl and a primary amine? The first step is protonation of the carbonyl oxygen.

During imine formation, what happens after the nucleophilic attack by the amine? A proton transfer occurs, followed by elimination of water to form the iminium cation.

How is the iminium cation converted to an imine? The iminium cation is deprotonated at the nitrogen to yield the imine.