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What type of amine reacts with a carbonyl compound to form an imine? A primary amine or ammonia reacts with a carbonyl compound to form an imine. What is the key structural difference between an imine and an enamine? An imine has a nitrogen double-bonded to a carbon, while an enamine has a nitrogen single-bonded to a carbon adjacent to a carbon-carbon double bond. What intermediate is common to both imine and enamine formation mechanisms? Both mechanisms pass through an iminium cation intermediate. What is the first step in the acid-catalyzed formation of an imine from a carbonyl and a primary amine? The first step is protonation of the carbonyl oxygen. During imine formation, what happens after the nucleophilic attack by the amine? A proton transfer occurs, followed by elimination of water to form the iminium cation. How is the iminium cation converted to an imine? The iminium cation is deprotonated at the nitrogen to yield the imine. What is the role of acid in the formation of imines and enamines? Acid catalyzes the reaction by protonating the carbonyl, making it more electrophilic and facilitating subsequent steps. What type of amine is required to form an enamine from a carbonyl compound? A secondary amine is required to form an enamine. Why can't the nitrogen in the iminium cation intermediate of enamine formation be deprotonated? The nitrogen in a secondary amine has no hydrogens left to remove, so deprotonation must occur at the alpha carbon instead. What is the final step in enamine formation after the iminium cation is formed? The final step is deprotonation at the alpha carbon, resulting in the formation of a carbon-carbon double bond adjacent to the nitrogen. What happens to the water molecule during the formation of imines and enamines? Water is eliminated as a leaving group during the formation of the iminium cation. How does the structure of the starting ketone affect the possible enamine products? If the starting ketone is asymmetrical, two different enamines can form depending on which alpha hydrogen is removed. What is the functional group of an imine similar to, and how does it differ? An imine's functional group is similar to a carbonyl, but with a nitrogen replacing the oxygen. What is the significance of the alpha position in enamine formation? The alpha position is where the hydrogen is removed during the final step to form the enamine's double bond. Why are cyclic secondary amines commonly used in enamine formation? Cyclic secondary amines are common because their structure ensures the nitrogen is secondary, which is necessary for enamine formation.
Imine vs Enamine quiz
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 1 of 6
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 2 of 6
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 4 of 6
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 6 of 6
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