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Infrared Spectroscopy Analytical technique using light frequencies to induce molecular vibrations, revealing bond types in a sample. Vibration Movement of chemical bonds, such as stretching or bending, caused by absorption of specific light frequencies. Absorption Portion of light not transmitted through a sample, appearing as a peak on the IR spectrum and indicating bond presence. Wave Number Measurement unit for IR spectra, expressed in reciprocal centimeters, directly related to light frequency. Transmittance Percentage of light passing through a sample, with lower values indicating higher absorption at specific frequencies. Fingerprint Region Complex IR spectrum area below 1500 cm⁻¹, unique to each molecule, mainly used for molecular identification. Functional Group Region IR spectrum area above 1500 cm⁻¹, where characteristic absorptions reveal specific bonds and functional groups. Single Bond Bond type with the lowest vibration frequency, typically found in the fingerprint region of the IR spectrum. Double Bond Bond type vibrating faster than single bonds, producing absorptions in the 1500–2000 cm⁻¹ region. Triple Bond Strong bond vibrating faster than double bonds, with absorptions between 2000–2500 cm⁻¹ in the IR spectrum. Hydrogen Bond Single bond to hydrogen, vibrates faster than triple bonds due to hydrogen's low mass, appearing above 3000 cm⁻¹. Peak Strength Descriptor of absorption size in IR spectra, indicating how much light is absorbed at a given frequency. Peak Shape Descriptor of absorption width in IR spectra, classified as sharp or broad, aiding in bond identification. Asymmetrical Molecule Molecule type that produces an IR spectrum due to uneven charge distribution, unlike symmetrical molecules. Reciprocal Centimeter Unit for wave number, representing the number of wave cycles per centimeter, used in IR spectral analysis.
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Infrared Spectroscopy
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
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Infrared Spectroscopy Table
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
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15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 1 of 4
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