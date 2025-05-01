Infrared Spectroscopy Analytical technique using light frequencies to induce molecular vibrations, revealing bond types in a sample.

Vibration Movement of chemical bonds, such as stretching or bending, caused by absorption of specific light frequencies.

Absorption Portion of light not transmitted through a sample, appearing as a peak on the IR spectrum and indicating bond presence.

Wave Number Measurement unit for IR spectra, expressed in reciprocal centimeters, directly related to light frequency.

Transmittance Percentage of light passing through a sample, with lower values indicating higher absorption at specific frequencies.

Fingerprint Region Complex IR spectrum area below 1500 cm⁻¹, unique to each molecule, mainly used for molecular identification.