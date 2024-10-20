Intermolecular Forces quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Why are hydrogen bonds and van der Waals interactions necessary for cells? Hydrogen bonds and van der Waals interactions are necessary for cells because they help maintain the structure and stability of biological molecules, allowing for the formation of solids and liquids instead of gases.

Which of these result from hydrogen bonding: high boiling point, low boiling point, or no effect on boiling point? High boiling point results from hydrogen bonding because it is the strongest type of intermolecular force, significantly affecting substances like water and ethanol.

What type of bonding is likely to occur between two water molecules or strands of DNA? Hydrogen bonding is likely to occur between two water molecules or strands of DNA due to the presence of highly electronegative atoms like oxygen and nitrogen.

Hydrogen bonds are important for which reasons: chemical reactions, physical state, or both? Hydrogen bonds are important for the physical state of substances, influencing properties like boiling and melting points, but they do not change the chemical composition.

What types of molecular interactions are occurring between the base pairs in DNA? Hydrogen bonds occur between the base pairs in DNA, providing the necessary stability and structure for the double helix.

What is the strongest type of intermolecular force? The strongest type of intermolecular force is hydrogen bonding.

How do dipole-dipole forces affect molecular interactions? Dipole-dipole forces allow molecules with net dipole moments to attract each other through partial positive and negative charges.

What factors increase the strength of van der Waals forces? The strength of van der Waals forces increases with higher molecular weight and symmetrical molecular shapes.

Why do substances with hydrogen bonding have higher boiling points? Substances with hydrogen bonding have higher boiling points because hydrogen bonds are strong intermolecular forces that require more energy to break.