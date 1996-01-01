Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Now that we understand how bonds keep atoms together, the next question is, what force keeps molecules together? Do they bond to each other as well? Let’s take a look.
How IMFs are related to melting and boiling points.
*Correction: The bp (boiling point) of "Ethanol" is 173˚ F or 78˚ C.
All these molecules have similar molecular weights; however they have vastly different boiling points. Why is that?
Intermolecular forces (IMF’s) keep molecules stuck together. Questions about boiling / melting points of molecules are always referring to the strength of IMF’s between molecules.
Hydrogens attached to small, highly electronegative atoms can hydrogen bond. Namely N, O and F.
How hydrogen bonding works.
We like to call this the net dipole force because it’s only present when the molecule has a net dipole.
How dipole-dipole forces work.
Van der Waals Forces
Also known as London Dispersion Forces or Dipole-Induced Dipole Forces.
All molecules possess Van der Waals Forces. They increase with the following properties:
Size (the heavier, the stronger the force)
Shape:Ring > Straight Chains > Branched Chains
This picture is trying to illustrate how rings have greater surface area for interactions than straight or branched chains.
How Van der Waals forces work.
Practice Questions: Now that we have learned about factors that influence the strength of IMF's let's apply them!
PRACTICE:Which of the following pairs of molecules would have the highest boiling point?
