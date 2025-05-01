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Intramolecular Catalysis Acceleration of a reaction by an acidic or basic group located within the same molecule as the reacting site. Acidic Group Functional unit capable of donating a proton, often enhancing reaction rates through proton transfer within a molecule. Basic Group Functional unit capable of accepting a proton, often increasing reaction rates by deprotonating nearby groups. Carboxylic Acid Organic group containing a -COOH moiety, frequently acting as an internal acid catalyst in esterification. Ester Compound formed from an acid and an alcohol, often a product or substrate in acid-base catalyzed reactions. Protonation Addition of a hydrogen ion to a molecule, often facilitated by an internal acidic group to speed up reactions. Deprotonation Removal of a hydrogen ion from a molecule, commonly aided by an internal basic group to generate reactive species. Hydrolysis Cleavage of a chemical bond by water, with rates significantly increased by internal acid or base groups. Hydroxide Ion Negatively charged ion (OH−) generated by deprotonation of water, crucial for base-catalyzed hydrolysis. Nucleophilic Catalyst Internal group that donates electron pairs, enhancing reaction rates by stabilizing transition states. Relative Rate Comparison of reaction speeds under different catalytic conditions, highlighting the effect of internal groups. Transition State High-energy configuration during a reaction, whose stabilization by internal groups accelerates the process. Alcohol Product of ester hydrolysis, formed more rapidly when catalyzed by an internal base. Ester Bond Linkage between an acid and an alcohol, targeted for cleavage in hydrolysis reactions.
Intramolecular Acid-Base Catalysis definitions
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