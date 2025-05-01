Skip to main content
Back

Intramolecular Acid-Base Catalysis definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Intramolecular Catalysis
    Acceleration of a reaction by an acidic or basic group located within the same molecule as the reacting site.
  • Acidic Group
    Functional unit capable of donating a proton, often enhancing reaction rates through proton transfer within a molecule.
  • Basic Group
    Functional unit capable of accepting a proton, often increasing reaction rates by deprotonating nearby groups.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    Organic group containing a -COOH moiety, frequently acting as an internal acid catalyst in esterification.
  • Ester
    Compound formed from an acid and an alcohol, often a product or substrate in acid-base catalyzed reactions.
  • Protonation
    Addition of a hydrogen ion to a molecule, often facilitated by an internal acidic group to speed up reactions.
  • Deprotonation
    Removal of a hydrogen ion from a molecule, commonly aided by an internal basic group to generate reactive species.
  • Hydrolysis
    Cleavage of a chemical bond by water, with rates significantly increased by internal acid or base groups.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    Negatively charged ion (OH−) generated by deprotonation of water, crucial for base-catalyzed hydrolysis.
  • Nucleophilic Catalyst
    Internal group that donates electron pairs, enhancing reaction rates by stabilizing transition states.
  • Relative Rate
    Comparison of reaction speeds under different catalytic conditions, highlighting the effect of internal groups.
  • Transition State
    High-energy configuration during a reaction, whose stabilization by internal groups accelerates the process.
  • Alcohol
    Product of ester hydrolysis, formed more rapidly when catalyzed by an internal base.
  • Ester Bond
    Linkage between an acid and an alcohol, targeted for cleavage in hydrolysis reactions.