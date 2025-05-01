Intramolecular Catalysis Acceleration of a reaction by an acidic or basic group located within the same molecule as the reacting site.

Acidic Group Functional unit capable of donating a proton, often enhancing reaction rates through proton transfer within a molecule.

Basic Group Functional unit capable of accepting a proton, often increasing reaction rates by deprotonating nearby groups.

Carboxylic Acid Organic group containing a -COOH moiety, frequently acting as an internal acid catalyst in esterification.

Ester Compound formed from an acid and an alcohol, often a product or substrate in acid-base catalyzed reactions.

Protonation Addition of a hydrogen ion to a molecule, often facilitated by an internal acidic group to speed up reactions.