What is an intramolecular catalyst in the context of acid-base catalysis? It is an acid, base, or nucleophilic catalyst present within the reacting molecule itself.

How does an acidic group within a molecule catalyze a reaction? It can catalyze reactions by intramolecular protonation, enhancing the reaction rate.

Which functional group is commonly used as an acidic group in intramolecular acid catalysis? A carboxylic acid group is commonly used as the acidic group.

What is the role of a carboxylic acid in ester formation via intramolecular catalysis? The carboxylic acid acts as an acidic group that helps catalyze the formation of the ester.

What does intramolecular general base catalysis involve? It involves a basic group within the molecule catalyzing hydrolysis by deprotonating water.

What ion is generated when a basic group deprotonates water during base catalysis? Hydroxide ions (OH-) are generated.