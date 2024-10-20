Intro to Citric Acid Cycle quiz Flashcards
Intro to Citric Acid Cycle quiz
- How many NADH molecules are produced on each turn of the Citric Acid Cycle?Three NADH molecules are produced on each turn of the Citric Acid Cycle.
- Which of these enters the Citric Acid Cycle: Acetyl CoA, glucose, or fatty acids?Acetyl CoA enters the Citric Acid Cycle.
- Which electron carriers are produced during the Citric Acid Cycle?The electron carriers NADH and FADH2 are produced during the Citric Acid Cycle.
- How many turns of the Citric Acid Cycle are required to break down one molecule of glucose?Two turns of the Citric Acid Cycle are required to break down one molecule of glucose.
- Which electron carrier(s) function in the Citric Acid Cycle?NADH and FADH2 function as electron carriers in the Citric Acid Cycle.
- Which chemical process generates the ATP produced in the Citric Acid Cycle?Substrate-level phosphorylation generates the ATP produced in the Citric Acid Cycle.
- When is Acetyl CoA produced in cellular respiration?Acetyl CoA is produced during the conversion of pyruvate in the link reaction before entering the Citric Acid Cycle.
- Which enzyme catalyzes the conversion of citrate to isocitrate?The enzyme aconitase catalyzes the conversion of citrate to isocitrate.
- What is the initial reactant that combines with Acetyl CoA in the Citric Acid Cycle?Oxaloacetate is the initial reactant that combines with Acetyl CoA to form citrate in the Citric Acid Cycle.
- What is the main purpose of the Citric Acid Cycle in cellular respiration?The main purpose of the Citric Acid Cycle is to produce high-energy molecules like NADH and FADH2 for the electron transport chain, leading to ATP synthesis.