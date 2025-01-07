Everyone, let's take a look at an intro to the Citric Acid Cycle. Now, the Citric Acid Cycle, AKA the Krebs Cycle or the TCA Cycle, is a central stage in energy generation from food. Here, it oxidizes the Acetyl group of Acetyl CoA to produce high energy molecules, ATP, NADH, and FADH 2 . So, if we take a look here, this is an overview of catabolism where we have our macromolecules initially, which are proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids. In stage 1, they undergo hydrolysis to create these monomers here, which are our amino acids, glucose, and fatty acids.

They can then undergo Acetyl CoA formation to make Acetyl CoA. So we think of this as stage 2. In stage 3, that Acetyl CoA can enter the Citric Acid Cycle. It will produce our high energy molecules of NADH and FADH 2 , ATP, as well as some CO 2 . Now, NADH and FADH 2 , we sometimes call them in biology, electron carriers.

They will be shuttled into stages 34 of Catabolism, which deals with the electron transport chain and oxidative phosphorylation. Going through all of that would help us to get a boon—a large amount of ATP being created at the end. Now, here we're going to say that NADH and FADH 2 are utilized in the electron transport chain to produce energy required for ATP synthesis. Right? So, this is just a very big overview of catabolism, but remember, it's this part here.

Once we have the creation of Acetyl CoA, where we can go into the Citric Acid Cycle. Within the Citric Acid Cycle, we have this cyclical reaction that's occurring. We're going from one compound to another compound as a result of this, creating these high energy molecules as well as carbon dioxide as well. Alright.

So as we talk about the intro to Citric Acid Cycle, just think about catabolism as an overview and we're focusing in on this portion of the Citric Acid Cycle.