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Coenzyme Organic molecule required by enzymes for catalytic activity, often acting as carriers of electrons or functional groups. Redox Reaction Chemical process involving electron transfer, commonly facilitated by dehydrogenases in metabolic pathways. Dehydrogenase Enzyme class that catalyzes oxidation-reduction reactions, often requiring coenzymes for activity. ATP Molecule with adenosine and three phosphates; stores and transfers energy via high-energy phosphate bonds. Adenosine Component of ATP, NAD+, and FAD, consisting of adenine attached to a ribose sugar. Phosphate Bond High-energy linkage between phosphate groups, crucial for energy storage and transfer in ATP. NAD+ Coenzyme with nicotinamide, adenine, and ribose units; central to electron transfer in oxidation-reduction reactions. FAD Coenzyme containing flavin, ribotol, and ADP; participates in redox reactions within metabolic processes. Coenzyme A Molecule with aminoethane thiol, pantothenic acid, and ADP; essential for acyl group transfer in metabolism. ADP Common structural motif in coenzymes, composed of adenosine and two phosphates, serving as a building block. Nicotinamide Nitrogen-containing ring structure in NAD+, involved in accepting and donating electrons during redox reactions. Flavin Isoalloxazine ring system in FAD, responsible for reversible electron transfer in metabolic pathways. Pantothenic Acid Vitamin-derived component of coenzyme A, crucial for linking the molecule to its functional thiol group. Aminoethane Thiol Functional group in coenzyme A, providing a reactive sulfur atom for acyl group attachment. Ribose Five-carbon sugar present in the backbone of ATP, NAD+, and FAD, connecting bases and phosphate groups.
Intro to Coenzymes definitions
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