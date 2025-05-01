Coenzyme Organic molecule required by enzymes for catalytic activity, often acting as carriers of electrons or functional groups.

Redox Reaction Chemical process involving electron transfer, commonly facilitated by dehydrogenases in metabolic pathways.

Dehydrogenase Enzyme class that catalyzes oxidation-reduction reactions, often requiring coenzymes for activity.

ATP Molecule with adenosine and three phosphates; stores and transfers energy via high-energy phosphate bonds.

Adenosine Component of ATP, NAD+, and FAD, consisting of adenine attached to a ribose sugar.

Phosphate Bond High-energy linkage between phosphate groups, crucial for energy storage and transfer in ATP.