Intro to Glycolysis quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

What is the balanced chemical equation for cellular respiration? The balanced chemical equation for cellular respiration is C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP.

Which chemical process generates the ATP produced in glycolysis? The ATP produced in glycolysis is generated through substrate-level phosphorylation.

How do cells oxidize their glucose? Cells oxidize glucose through glycolysis, converting it into pyruvate while producing ATP and NADH.

Which is the electron carrier that accepts electrons during glycolysis? NAD+ is the electron carrier that accepts electrons during glycolysis, becoming reduced to NADH.

What happens to the glucose molecule in the first step of glycolysis? In the first step of glycolysis, glucose is phosphorylated to form glucose-6-phosphate.

Which of the following statements is accurate concerning glucose metabolism? A) Glucose is directly converted to ATP. B) Glucose is oxidized to pyruvate in glycolysis. C) Glucose is stored as glycogen during glycolysis. D) Glucose is reduced to form NADH. B) Glucose is oxidized to pyruvate in glycolysis.

What is the purpose of NADH made during glycolysis? The purpose of NADH made during glycolysis is to carry electrons to the electron transport chain for ATP production.

Which molecule would you expect to act as an allosteric activator of an enzyme in glycolysis? AMP is a molecule that acts as an allosteric activator of enzymes in glycolysis, indicating low energy status in the cell.

What is the electron carrier in glycolysis that becomes reduced? NAD+ is the electron carrier in glycolysis that becomes reduced to NADH.

What molecule acts as an electron acceptor in glycolysis? NAD+ acts as an electron acceptor in glycolysis.