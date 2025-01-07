Everyone. Let's take a look at the introduction to glycolysis. Here we're going to say that carbohydrates undergo enzymatic hydrolysis in stage 1 catabolism to produce glucose. Remember, our macromolecules of carbohydrates through hydrolysis are broken down into a monosaccharide: glucose. Here we have starch, which is a pretty common polysaccharide.
So it's a long string of carbohydrates connected to each other or glucose molecules connected to each other. Through the utilization of water and an enzyme, we're able to cleave all of these bonds that connect the glucose molecules to each other. As a result, we can make n number of glucose molecules. Now n here could be some type of number, a really large number because glucose is a polysaccharide, but this is what glycolysis is. We are using enzymatic hydrolysis to break down our macromolecule of a carbohydrate into glucose molecules, which represent monosaccharides.