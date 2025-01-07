Alright, guys. So when we say glycolysis, remember that glycolysis is part of stage 2 of carbohydrate catabolism. Remember, in stage 1, we have hydrolysis of our carbohydrates into our glucose monosaccharide molecules. Once we get to glucose, we then go into glycolysis. This is stage 2.

In this process, we're going to say we oxidize. So it oxidizes glucose to yield pyruvate and high-energy molecules, ATP and NADH. So if we take a look here, we have glucose. We undergo glycolysis. We're gonna create NADH and ATP.

Remember, NAD+ is what oxidizes my glucose into pyruvate. So here is pyruvate here. As a result of NAD+ oxidizing glucose to create pyruvate, it is reduced to NADH. In this process, we also make high-energy ATP. Now, beyond this, we go into Acetyl CoA formation where we make our Acetyl CoA, which would then go into stages 3 and 4, which we know its main function is to produce high-energy molecules in the form of NADH, FADH 2 , and of course, ATP.

But for right now, remember, when we say glycolysis, this is just a portion of stage 2 of carbohydrate catabolism.