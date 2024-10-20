Intro to Metabolism quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the chemical formula for cellular respiration? The chemical formula for cellular respiration is C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP.

Which of the following nutrients is not used by the body as a source of energy? A) Carbohydrates B) Proteins C) Vitamins D) Fats C) Vitamins

How are the NADPH and G3P molecules made during photosynthesis similar? Both NADPH and G3P are products of the light-dependent reactions and Calvin cycle, respectively, and are involved in energy transfer and storage.

What compound receives electrons from NADH? The electron transport chain receives electrons from NADH.

What type of energy is stored in food? Chemical energy is stored in food.

Which of the following describes the role that enzymes play in the process of metabolism? A) They provide energy B) They act as catalysts C) They are consumed in reactions D) They store energy B) They act as catalysts

How many turns of the Calvin cycle are necessary for one G3P to exit? Three turns of the Calvin cycle are necessary for one G3P to exit.

What is the role of enzymes in metabolism? Enzymes act as catalysts to speed up biochemical reactions in metabolism.

Chemiosmosis occurs during which stage of cellular respiration? Chemiosmosis occurs during the electron transport chain stage of cellular respiration.

What molecule is the final acceptor of electrons and hydrogen ions during aerobic respiration? Oxygen is the final acceptor of electrons and hydrogen ions during aerobic respiration.

Which process generates more ATP per molecule of glucose? A) Aerobic respiration B) Anaerobic respiration C) Fermentation A) Aerobic respiration

What are the two general functions of catabolic pathways? The two general functions of catabolic pathways are to break down molecules to release energy and to provide building blocks for anabolic reactions.

Which statement is correct regarding the rate of metabolism of alcohol? The rate of metabolism of alcohol is relatively constant and is primarily processed by the liver.

What is the waste product of the electron transport chain in respiration? Water is the waste product of the electron transport chain in respiration.

In what stages are carbon dioxide and oxygen involved in photosynthesis ATP production? Carbon dioxide is involved in the Calvin cycle, and oxygen is a byproduct of the light-dependent reactions in photosynthesis.

What do the electrons added to NAD+ do in aerobic respiration? The electrons added to NAD+ form NADH, which carries electrons to the electron transport chain for ATP production.

Which metabolic process is common to both aerobic cellular respiration and alcoholic fermentation? Glycolysis is common to both aerobic cellular respiration and alcoholic fermentation.

Which statement is correct regarding the metabolism of alcohol? Alcohol is metabolized primarily in the liver at a constant rate, regardless of concentration.

Which of the following is the chemical equation for cellular respiration? A) C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP B) 6CO2 + 6H2O → C6H12O6 + 6O2 C) C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O A) C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP

What happens to the electron carriers (NADH and FADH2) after the electron transport chain? After the electron transport chain, NADH and FADH2 are oxidized back to NAD+ and FAD, ready to be reused in earlier stages of respiration.

What are 2 energy compounds that are transferred to the Calvin cycle? ATP and NADPH are the two energy compounds transferred to the Calvin cycle.

Which one of the following is a catabolic process carried out by bacteria? A) Photosynthesis B) Fermentation C) Protein synthesis D) DNA replication B) Fermentation

Where does the energy in almost all food come from? The energy in almost all food comes from the sun, captured through photosynthesis.

Which of the following is the correct chemical equation for cellular respiration? A) C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP B) 6CO2 + 6H2O → C6H12O6 + 6O2 C) C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O A) C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP

How does the amount of energy resulting from fermentation compare with that of aerobic respiration? Fermentation produces significantly less energy (ATP) compared to aerobic respiration.

Which of the following nutrients is a source of energy? A) Vitamins B) Minerals C) Carbohydrates D) Water C) Carbohydrates

Which nutrients provide energy? Carbohydrates, proteins, and fats provide energy.

What type of molecule do plant cells use for long-term energy storage? Plant cells use starch for long-term energy storage.

What do plants do with the high-energy sugar molecules they produce during the Calvin cycle? Plants use high-energy sugar molecules for energy, growth, and storage as starch.

Which process produces the most ATP per molecule of glucose oxidized? A) Glycolysis B) Krebs Cycle C) Electron Transport Chain D) Fermentation C) Electron Transport Chain

Which pair of molecules are broken down by the cell to release energy? A) DNA and RNA B) Proteins and lipids C) Carbohydrates and fats D) Vitamins and minerals C) Carbohydrates and fats

Which of the following molecules can donate electrons in metabolic reactions? A) ATP B) NADH C) CO2 D) H2O B) NADH

Which compound emulsifies fat in the small intestine during digestion? Bile emulsifies fat in the small intestine during digestion.

When is excess glucose converted to fat? Excess glucose is converted to fat when energy intake exceeds energy expenditure.