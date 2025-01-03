Everyone. So in this video, we're going to talk about Metabolism. Now when we say Metabolism, well, that refers to all biochemical reactions that take place within an organism. And when we're referring to Metabolism, we're referring to Catabolism versus Anabolism. With Catabolism, we're going to say we have reactions that produce energy by breaking down molecules into smaller ones.

And the opposite of catabolism is anabolism. With anabolism, we say that these are reactions that use energy to build larger molecules from smaller ones. If we take a look here at this image, we're going to say we have our larger molecules here. And if we're going this way, we're breaking them down into smaller molecules. Remember, smaller molecules mean that we're going to do catabolism.

And as we break it down, we're releasing energy over here. If we look at the opposite way, we're taking some energy, we're investing it into our smaller molecules in order to build up to larger molecules. Going this way is Anabolism. So just remember, Catabolism, we're breaking down to produce energy. Anabolism, we're building up but it requires energy to do so.